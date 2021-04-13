Billy McKinney adapts to pinch-hitting role with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Billy McKinney's strong finish to the Cactus League season earned him a spot on the Milwaukee Brewers' roster, but to stick around he'll have to continue producing in one of baseball's most challenging roles: pinch hitting.
McKinney has lived up to his end of the bargain. Through Milwaukee's first 10 games, he was 6-for-9 overall and 3-for-6 as a pinch hitter. He had a three-hit game Monday night against the Chicago Cubs.
"The results have been great, but the approach has been probably even better," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays last September, McKinney came to spring training expecting to compete with Derek Fisher and Tyrone Taylor for a job as a backup to Milwaukee's starting outfield trio of Lorenzo Cain, Avisail Garcia and Christian Yelich.
The addition of former Gold Glove Award winner Jackie Bradley Jr. shook up those plans. McKinney caught a break when Fisher was sidelined by a strained left hamstring late in camp and another because Taylor, who also put up good numbers in spring, had a minor league option available.
McKinney knew outfield appearances would be limited, so his primary duty would be pinch hitting. He had some experience in that role with the Blue Jays, going 2-for-11 with a double, RBI, four walks and eight strikeouts in 2018 and 2019. He knew his opportunities would be more frequent with the Brewers.
"It’s definitely a learning experience, and I’m learning every day," McKinney said. "With the outfield we have and how talented it is, I understand. I just want to help the team any way, any how. Just trying to put together good at-bats and just stick to it."
The early-season results would be impressive for any player but they're even more so for McKinney since he's still young (he turns 27 in August) and comparatively inexperienced at the big league level, having played a total of 124 games prior to this season.
His approach, not just in the box, but during pregame workouts and while waiting to get into the game has been the key to his success.
"Embracing what your job is gives you the best chance for success," Counsell said. "That's what Billy is doing, and that bodes well to do this job. There's somebody on your team doing this job every year, and what you want is someone that kind of embraces that this is my job and I'm going to do it the best I can. That's what he's doing."
McKinney also has to be ready to take the field on short notice. Monday night, after his pinch-hit single loaded the bases and set the stage for a six-run rally, he played the rest of the game at first base. On Tuesday, he took over in left field after Lorenzo Cain was pulled with a sore quad in the second inning.
That, too, requires preparation and awareness and it's a challenge McKinney has embraced.
"I'm just trying to do my job, any way, any how," McKinney said. "Tying to be prepared whenever (Counsell) and (bench coach Pat Murphy) let me know that I’m going to be in there."
From the infirmary
Outfielder Christian Yelich was held out of the lineup Tuesday for a second straight game because of lower-back soreness. Counsell said the team is still taking a day-by-day approach but could hold him out again for the series finale Wednesday to take advantage of an off-day Thursday.
"We'll see if we can increase activities today, and if we can, then I think tomorrow's not out of the question," Counsell said. "When Christian is healthy, we're going to put him in there, but we're going to make sure he's healthy."
Counsell was optimistic second baseman Kolten Wong would be on the "short end" of recovery time for the oblique strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list last weekend. Wong has moved past the treatment portion of the rehab process but has yet to resume regular baseball activities.
Wong is eligible to be reinstated Monday when the Brewers open a six-game road trip with the first of three games against the San Diego Padres.
"I think he'll play on the road trip," Counsell said. "That's what we're looking to right now."
On deck
Corbin Burnes (0-1, 0.73 ERA) has allowed just one run and just two hits while striking out 20 over 12⅓ innings in his two starts. He'll try for more of the same Wednesday afternoon when the Brewers and Cubs wrap up their three-game series at American Family Field. Burnes is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in eight career appearances against the Cubs. He posted a 3.86 ERA in two meetings (one start) against Chicago last season. Right-hander Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.25) is scheduled to start the finale for the Cubs. He's 4-1 with a 2.76 ERA in four career starts in Milwaukee.