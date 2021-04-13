Billy McKinney adapts to pinch-hitting role with Brewers

"It’s definitely a learning experience, and I’m learning every day," McKinney said. "With the outfield we have and how talented it is, I understand. I just want to help the team any way, any how. Just trying to put together good at-bats and just stick to it."

The early-season results would be impressive for any player but they're even more so for McKinney since he's still young (he turns 27 in August) and comparatively inexperienced at the big league level, having played a total of 124 games prior to this season.

His approach, not just in the box, but during pregame workouts and while waiting to get into the game has been the key to his success.

"Embracing what your job is gives you the best chance for success," Counsell said. "That's what Billy is doing, and that bodes well to do this job. There's somebody on your team doing this job every year, and what you want is someone that kind of embraces that this is my job and I'm going to do it the best I can. That's what he's doing."