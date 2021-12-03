Bill Shaikin: MLB owners make their bargaining position clear: No

"I think players have been monetized and are viewed more as assets than they ever have before," Clark said.

When Manfred says the union has "refused to budge" on its core proposals since May, those hundreds of players are an intended audience.

Last year, when the union refused to budge on a day's pay for a day's play in a pandemic-shortened season, the owners kept repeating that an agreement required the players to play for a discount because no fans would be in attendance. But the agreement did not say what the owners kept insisting that it did, and the players prevailed.

Now, there is no agreement. Keeping the players united could be more difficult. The players know they were routed in the last round of collective bargaining, and Meyer was hired to make sure it did not happen again.

If February comes and goes without a deal, perhaps the players remain united, and Meyer tells the owners the time has come for them to budge. Perhaps the players tell Meyer to budge.

Or maybe not, since revenues are on the upswing. One year after Manfred claimed the teams lost a combined $3 billion in that pandemic season, neither he nor the owners are making any claim of economic distress.