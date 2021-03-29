Bill Madden: New MLB season set to begin and already half the teams are irrelevant

The Rays shed two of their top three starters, Blake Snell and Charlie Morton, didn't replace either and plan to use multiple "openers" to get them through the season. They also just lost their most effective back-end reliever, Nick Anderson, for at least half the season with a partially torn elbow ligament. The Blue Jays spent a ton of money over the winter, most of it on center fielder George Springer, who starts the season on the injury list with an oblique strain, and closer Kirby Yates will miss at least half of the season with an elbow flexor strain. Definitely irrelevant are the Red Sox, who won't finish last again, but have only two proven quality starters in their rotation in Eduardo Rodriguez, who was scratched from the season opener with a dead arm, and Nathan Eovaldi. And the Orioles are looking at a third straight 100-loss full season despite the dubious addition of Matt Harvey after a 10-hit, 5.40 ERA in 10 innings in spring.

AL CENTRAL

Until their best hitter Eloy Jimenez went down for the season tearing up his shoulder in the outfield last week, the White Sox — who added a proven starter in Lance Lynn for their rotation along with a dominant closer, Liam Hendriks, over the winter — looked like the team to beat, not just in this division, but possibly in the entire American League.