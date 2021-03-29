Bill Madden: New MLB season set to begin and already half the teams are irrelevant

NEW YORK — They made it.
Rob Manfred and the baseball poohbahs can take a bow. They were able to complete spring training relatively unscathed by the coronavirus and we will have a full season after all. That's the good news. The not-so-good news is that, at a time when hope normally springs eternal for everyone in baseball, nearly half the teams can be considered irrelevant even before the season's first pitches. By irrelevant we mean there is almost no conceivable way any of them could imagine going to the World Series.
Besides the tanking Orioles, Pirates and Rangers, the slowly tank-emerging Tigers, and the incompetently-run Rockies, there are teams like the Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Giants who did little to improve upon their under-.500 performance of last year, and still others like the A's, Reds and Cleveland who figure to regress mightily after shedding some of their best players for payroll purposes.
Here's a division-by-division breakdown:
AL EAST
If the Yankees, on paper one of the few elite teams in the AL, can stay reasonably healthy — obviously a big if — they could render the rest of this division irrelevant. For the time being, however, we'll give the Rays and Blue Jays a reasonable chance of staying competitive deep into the season despite legitimate doubts about both.
The Rays shed two of their top three starters, Blake Snell and Charlie Morton, didn't replace either and plan to use multiple "openers" to get them through the season. They also just lost their most effective back-end reliever, Nick Anderson, for at least half the season with a partially torn elbow ligament. The Blue Jays spent a ton of money over the winter, most of it on center fielder George Springer, who starts the season on the injury list with an oblique strain, and closer Kirby Yates will miss at least half of the season with an elbow flexor strain. Definitely irrelevant are the Red Sox, who won't finish last again, but have only two proven quality starters in their rotation in Eduardo Rodriguez, who was scratched from the season opener with a dead arm, and Nathan Eovaldi. And the Orioles are looking at a third straight 100-loss full season despite the dubious addition of Matt Harvey after a 10-hit, 5.40 ERA in 10 innings in spring.
AL CENTRAL
Until their best hitter Eloy Jimenez went down for the season tearing up his shoulder in the outfield last week, the White Sox — who added a proven starter in Lance Lynn for their rotation along with a dominant closer, Liam Hendriks, over the winter — looked like the team to beat, not just in this division, but possibly in the entire American League.
Despite minimal improvements (shortstop Andrelton Simmons), the defending champion Twins will be relevant all year, but they will be the only ones in this division. Payroll-downsizing Cleveland will miss Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana in the middle of its lineup, its rotation behind Shane Bieber is very green and its bullpen very problematic. The up-and-coming Royals will be greatly improved, and fun to watch especially if Bobby Witt Jr. manages to hit his way onto the team at some point, but they're not ready to contend. The Tigers will continue to be awful.
AL WEST
This could easily be the worst division in baseball. The defending champion A's cannot possibly be expected to repeat — much less contend for anything — after losing their best player, Marcus Semien, and their elite closer, Liam Hendriks, to free agency.
The Astros should win the division even though they will be without Justin Verlander and lost George Springer to free agency, because they still have the best lineup and there's hardly ever been a Dusty Baker team that wasn't competitive. The Angels, who have had five straight losing seasons, have the same problem — weak starting pitching — and while they did add Jose Quintana, it's probably asking too much for Shohei Ohtani to be both the ace of the pitching staff and an MVP-caliber leadoff man. The rebuilding Rangers will also likely lose 100 games.
NL EAST
Conversely, this is most likely the best, most competitive division with the Braves, Mets and Nationals all justifiably considering themselves viable World Series contenders.
The Phillies are at least competitive, having addressed the worst bullpen in the league with the additions of Archie Bradley and Jose Alvarado. The Nationals made the most improvements in the offseason, signing Brad Hand for the bullpen, Jon Lester for the back end of the rotation and adding defensively challenged thumpers Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell as lineup complements for Juan Soto and Trea Turner. To remain relevant, their rotation aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg must stay healthy. Any other division and we'd consider even the Marlins relevant with their three power arm starters, Sixto Sanchez, Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara. Here, however, they'll likely finish a very competitive last.
NL CENTRAL
This is a mystery division with none of the teams seemingly on par with the Braves, Mets or Nationals over in the east. The Cardinals, who finished last in the majors in homers and runs last year, are the team to watch after trading for Nolan Arenado — especially after they get frontline starters Miles Mikolas and Kwang-Hyun Kim back from injuries in May.
The Brewers — who made some considerable defensive upgrades with the signings of Jackie Bradley Jr. and Kolten Wong — may be the best team in the division, but we won't know for sure until Christian Yelich proves last year's disastrous season was just an anomaly.
We debated whether the Cubs, who still (temporarily) maintain their core players, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant from their 2016 world championship team, were going to be relevant or irrelevant this year. For now, we'll put them in the former group, but if they're floundering at the All-Star break, they could quickly shift to the latter by trading Baez and Bryant. The other two teams in the division fall heavily into the irrelevant column. The Reds — who lost Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to free agency, traded closer Raisel Iglesias and non-tendered Archie Bradley for payroll reasons — are in regress mode after making the postseason for the first time since 2012 last year, while the Pirates, in full tank mode, are by far the worst team in baseball.
NL WEST
The defending world champion Dodgers remain until further notice the best balanced, deepest and most talented team in baseball.
The Padres, who made the most offseason noise of any team this winter by adding Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrave to their rotation, will give them a challenge as possibly the second-best team in baseball. After that, the rest of this division, the Diamondbacks, Giants and bumbling Rockies, in the absence of star power players anywhere, will all be hard-pressed to finish over .500. In terms of World Series aspirations: All three truly irrelevant.
Here's everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.