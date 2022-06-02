Big ninth-inning rally propels Brewers past Padres in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Jace Peterson tied the score in the ninth inning with a three-run triple and slumping Andrew McCutchen followed with a game-ending single as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Thursday night at American Family Field.

Jorge Alfaro’s two-run homer in the sixth off Brent Suter gave the Padres a 3-1 lead. Eric Hosmer made it 4-1 with an RBI double in the eighth.

Taylor Rogers (0-3) took over in the ninth. After allowing a leadoff single to Keston Hiura, Rogers hit two straight batters with pitches to load the bases for Peterson, who sent a drive off the wall in center field.

Padres manager Bob Melvin called on Nabil Crismatt to face McCutchen, who snapped an 0-for-32 skid with a base hit back up the middle to win it.

Peter Strzelecki (1-0) worked two innings in relief, earning the win in his major league debut. He struck out three.