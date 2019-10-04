MILWAUKEE — David Stearns needed only two words to sum up the Milwaukee Brewers' 2019 season: Disappointment and pride.
Meeting with the media Friday at Miller Park, Stearns, the team's general manager, noted the disappointment that came with losing to Washington in Tuesday night's National League wild card game but expressed pride in making the playoffs despite injuries to key players, lackluster performances from others and a general inconsistency that plagued the Brewers throughout the year.
“We recognize that this wasn’t a perfect year," Stearns said. "But overall I’m very proud of the effort and where we got to as an organization this year.”
Stearns now turns his attention to 2020. There are plenty of reasons for optimism for the Brewers, including the healthy return of outfielder Christian Yelich, impressive debut performances by rookies Keston Hiura and Trent Grisham, and Brandon Woodruff's emergence as a top-flight starting pitcher.
But Stearns has no shortage of difficult decisions looming.
Stearns has avoided making a big splash for pitching talent during his time in Milwaukee, choosing instead to focus on more economical options — like signing Jhoulys Chacin to a two-year deal after the 2017 season — while relying on internal options like Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta.
Those pitchers are a major reason why Stearns backed off a pitching acquisition last winter but after Burnes and Peralta faltered as starters to open the season and Chacin was unable to duplicate his 2018 success before he was ultimately released, a change in approach might be necessary.
"Big-time investments in free-agent starting pitchers haven’t always proven to be the world’s best investments,'' Stearns said. "Certainly, there are cases where it’s justified. We have to determine where it’s most prudent to allocate our resources."
Stearns also has to decide how much of his resources to use on his own free agents.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal, third baseman Mike Moustakas and pitchers Jordan Lyles and Drew Pomeranz made significant impact in 2019, but all are set to become free agents after the World Series. While Stearns would love to bring all four of them back, such a move might not be financially feasible.
"Whether the realities of the market permit that and whether the realities of the free-agent market permit that is something we will have to evaluate as we go through the offseason,” Stearns said.
Should the Brewers bring back Moustakas, they'll face a difficult decision with Travis Shaw.
Shaw was considered a franchise cornerstone after he hit 63 home runs and drove in 187 runs in his first two seasons in Milwaukee. But he had an abysmal year at the plate in 2018 and spent much of the season at Class AAA San Antonio.
Shaw, 29, earned $4.675 million in 2019 and is eligible for arbitration this winter. Whether he's offered a contract for next season — which the Brewers have until Dec. 2 to do — remains to be seen.
"Travis had a really rough year," Stearns said. "He believes he’s a better player than that. I certainly believe he’s a better player than that. We’ve seen that from him previously. We’ve seen a player who can contribute at a really high level consistently over multiple years. What to expect from Travis going forward is something we’re going to have to spend a lot of time on."
How much Stearns has to spend this winter remains to be seen. The Brewers began the 2019 season with a franchise-record payroll of around $145 million. Playing in baseball's smallest market does provide limitations, Stearns admits, but after drawing nearly three million fans, Stearns knows there's an expectation to deliver a winning product.
"Our (ownership) group has repeatedly demonstrated that they are willing to put the resources into this team, to have a competitive product year in and year out and that’s our goal as an organization," Stearns said. "So, we continue to have those discussions throughout the entirety of the offseason. Then, we’ll see where the team, the roster and ultimately the payroll land as we get closer to spring training."