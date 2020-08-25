Ben Gamel's hitting, defense carry Brewers past Reds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel hit a tying RBI double in the fourth inning and preserved a one-run lead with a perfect throw home from right field in the fifth as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Former Milwaukee second baseman Mike Moustakas gave Cincinnati a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Milwaukee responded in the bottom half of the inning when a throwing error by Joey Votto allowed Christian Yelich to score.

Gamel's one-out double tied the game at 2 and he scored the go-ahead run two batters later on Orlando Arcia's single to right.

The Reds threatened to take the lead back from Brandon Woodruff in the fifth, loading the bases with one out for Nick Castellanos, who singled to right. Gamel fielded the ball and threw home in plenty of time for catcher Omar Narvaez to step on the plate and retire Freddy Galvis.

Home plate umpire Shane Livensparger seemed to forget the force was in effect and called Galvis safe. Narvaez and manager Craig Counsell protested the call, which Livensparger quickly reversed, and Woodruff escaped the inning by getting Jesse Winker to pop out.