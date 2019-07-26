MILWAUKEE — In the end, it turned out all right for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ben Gamel hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night at Miller Park and knock the Cubs out of first place in the NL Central.
But a bad week for the health of the Brewers’ pitching rotation may have gotten worse when veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez exited his start in the seventh inning due to left shoulder tightness.
González didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, when Alberto Almora Jr. reached on an infield single and David Bote followed with his 10th home run for a 2-0 lead. Gonzalez was back on the mound in the seventh when head athletic trainer Scott Barringer and Brewers manager Craig Counsell came out to visit. After a few more tosses, Gonzalez left the game.
“It kind of stiffened up, it kind of grabbed a little bit,” Gonzalez said. “We all played it safe by just saying, ‘Let’s back off a little bit, (reliever Adrian Houser’s) up and ready.’
“I think I’ll be all right. It’s been awhile since I’ve seen the seventh inning.”
His exit came a day after the team placed Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin on the 10-day injured list with a strained right lat, and four days after All-Star Brandon Woodruff landed on the IL with a strained left oblique. Chacin is expected to miss two to four weeks and Woodruff six weeks.
“That’s good news in the sense is that (Chacin’s) not going to miss as long,” Counsell said before the game. “He’s going to miss some time, but it’s not (as bad as) the way it kind of looked at the onset. That’s really positive.
“At the same time, he’s struggling, too. We’re going to have to address that, too.”
González, making his second start since six weeks on the injured list with left arm fatigue, allowed three hits in 6⅓ innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Chicago, which had held at least a share of the NL Central lead since after play on July 4, dropped one game behind St. Louis. Milwaukee closed within a game of the Cubs.
Christian Yelich started Milwaukee’s comeback in the seventh when he greeted former Brewers reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1) with an RBI single.
Kintzler walked Keston Hiura with one out in the eighth and hit Eric Thames with a pitch. Pedro Strop hit pinch hitter Ryan Braun and, one out later, Gamel lined a single to right-center.
Hauser (4-4) pitched 1⅔ hitless innings. Josh Hader worked around Kris Bryant’s one-out single in the ninth, striking out two for his 23rd save in 25 chances.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed just two singles over five scoreless innings.
Moves made
The Brewers recalled third baseman Travis Shaw from Class AAA San Antonio before the game. He went 0-for-3, stranding four runners.
- Cubs left fielder Ian Happ was recalled from Class AAA Iowa and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Happ, who had 39 homers over two seasons with the Cubs, was hitting .242 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs at Iowa.
- Chicago acquired left-hander Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named.
Up next
Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (9-6, 3.87 ERA) is 3-4 with a 5.09 ERA on the road.
Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.90) is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts in July.