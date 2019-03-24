Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer and Jesus Aguilar had an RBI double as a Milwaukee Brewers split squad defeated the Texas Rangers 7-3 in a Cactus League game Saturday in Surprise, Arizona.
Mike Minor started for Texas, pitching five innings and allowing four runs and seven hits.
In Phoenix, Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw each hit a two-run homer as a Brewers split squad fell 6-4 to the Kansas City Royals.
Yelich finished Cactus League play with a .474 average (18-for-38), with nine of those hits going for extra bases.
Lucas Duda hit a solo drive in his first game since signing a minor league deal with Kansas City. Hunter Dozier also went deep. Brad Keller yielded four runs in 4 2/3 innings.