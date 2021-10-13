Bats wake up, but Brewers eliminated after Josh Hader gives up homer to Braves' Freddie Freeman

That essentially ended it.

“He had to pitch in the game, and it was the right part of the lineup for him to pitch to,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And it was our best against their best. And then you’re never going to — I don’t think you regret having that situation. It’s how it works. That’s how the game works. That’s how it’s supposed to work.”

Yelich took a called third strike to end it with a runner on first in the ninth against Braves closer Will Smith, who saved his third game of the best-of-five playoff to help the Braves advance to the NL Championship Series for the second consecutive year.

For Milwaukee, which won 95 games during the regular season and easily took the NL Central title, the winter will come with plenty of second-guessing.

“Obviously, pretty tough,” Woodruff said. “We’ve got a really good team. And we knew that it was going to be a challenge coming into the series, just with the way that they can swing the bat and pitch the ball. And their defense is really good. But it just felt like it’s a tough way to end the year. We felt we were a special group. It’s going to hurt for a while, but we’ll get over it and move on to next year.”