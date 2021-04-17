'Baseball has become a bit soft': Cubs' Ryan Tepera believes 3-game suspension for throwing at Brewers' Brandon Woodruff unwarranted

As Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera awaits the outcome of the appeal to his suspension, he acknowledged sending a message Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tepera said Friday that there was no malicious intent with the pitch he threw behind the knees of Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the fifth inning Tuesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
And though he threw a purpose pitch, Tepera said he was very surprised Major League Baseball gave him a three-game suspension. Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he served Friday in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Both were fined too. Tepera will remain available in the Cubs bullpen until the appeal process is completed.
"I believe over time baseball has changed and to be blunt, today's game of baseball has become a bit soft," Tepera said Friday. "Back in the day, matters were settled on the field, one of many unwritten rules that have changed over time. I feel that typically it doesn't bode well in the clubhouse when guys are consistently being thrown at.
"To me, there's really no justification for a suspension and fine."
MLB determined Tepera was "intentionally throwing" at Woodruff.
"It's a little confusing to me from my seat," Ross said Friday. "I have a hard time understanding a lot of what's come down from Major League Baseball, but it's out of my control. I voiced my displeasure to the powers that be, and we'll move on.
"The game polices itself, in my opinion."
One inning after Woodruff hit catcher Willson Contreras on his fingers - the seventh time he has been hit in 14 starts against the Brewers since the start of last season - Tepera uncorked a first-pitch, 94.7-mph sinker behind Woodruff's knees. It prompted plate umpire Mike Estabrook to issue warnings to both teams. Woodruff clearly was unhappy. After Tuesday's game, Contreras said he was caught off guard by Tepera's pitch and didn't know anything about it. He tried to calm down Woodruff because he understands how it feels to be thrown at.
"I chose to do it and send a message the way I did," Tepera said.
The Cubs are clearly fed up with the frequency at which their batters are getting drilled. After Braves starter Kyle Wright hit four more Friday - Javier Báez twice, Matt Duffy and Contreras - the Cubs lead the majors in hit by pitches since the start of the 2020 season with 65. The next-closest team, the New York Mets, has 54 in that span. Ross believes it makes zero sense that the Cubs are being handed fines and suspensions.
Cubs veteran outfielder Jason Heyward pointed to a pitch like Tepera's as a way to convey wanting them to be more mindful of how they throw inside. Heyward said he understands the scouting report can dictate how a batter is attacked and opposing pitchers aren't purposefully trying to hit the Cubs. But Heyward subscribes to the old-school way of standing up for teammates.
"When it comes down to policing yourselves on the field, if you don't like something, you protect your guy," Heyward said Friday. "At what point do you stand up for your teammate? ... It's not intentional, but still, we're not going to sit down and hold your hand and say, hey, can you please stop doing that close to our guy? That's not a part of the game.
"If anything, more shame on us if we don't do something. That being said, it sucks to have someone suspended. But still, I don't really understand it because he didn't hit anyone."
Contreras again expressed frustration Tuesday at continuing to be hit. He said he was fined $7,500 last week for violating COVID-19 protocols after his reaction on April 6 to another hit by pitch from a Brewers pitcher.
It marked back-to-back games Contreras was hit by a pitch during last week's series at Wrigley Field. Brewers reliever Devin Williams hit Contreras in the head, though he was able to stay in the game. Then reliever Brad Boxberger drilled him in the arm the next night. The latter on April 6 resulted in both benches emptying as a heated Contreras yelled at Boxberger and the Brewers dugout while holding up two fingers.
Contreras got the last word in Tuesday's win with his go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning. He didn't hold back his emotions, emphatically tossing his bat toward the Cubs dugout and twice shushed Brewers fans as he rounded the bases.
"It feels good to shut up people," Contreras said. "If you want to boo me, boo me. I don't really care. But don't get sensitive when I do something like that. That's something they have to understand. It is a game. ... After tonight we sent a message: They picked the wrong guy to throw at. That was a message sent.
"There's a lot more games coming up. Who knows what's going to happen."
