'Baseball has become a bit soft': Cubs' Ryan Tepera believes 3-game suspension for throwing at Brewers' Brandon Woodruff unwarranted

Cubs veteran outfielder Jason Heyward pointed to a pitch like Tepera's as a way to convey wanting them to be more mindful of how they throw inside. Heyward said he understands the scouting report can dictate how a batter is attacked and opposing pitchers aren't purposefully trying to hit the Cubs. But Heyward subscribes to the old-school way of standing up for teammates.

"When it comes down to policing yourselves on the field, if you don't like something, you protect your guy," Heyward said Friday. "At what point do you stand up for your teammate? ... It's not intentional, but still, we're not going to sit down and hold your hand and say, hey, can you please stop doing that close to our guy? That's not a part of the game.

"If anything, more shame on us if we don't do something. That being said, it sucks to have someone suspended. But still, I don't really understand it because he didn't hit anyone."

Contreras again expressed frustration Tuesday at continuing to be hit. He said he was fined $7,500 last week for violating COVID-19 protocols after his reaction on April 6 to another hit by pitch from a Brewers pitcher.