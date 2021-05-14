Back-to-back blasts help Braves beat Brewers

“The timing of our offense is just not there as far as sequencing the hits,” Counsell said.

Atlanta starter Drew Smyly, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Braves in the offseason, showed he is starting to come around after a rough first month with his new team.

The 31-year-old left-hander has lasted six innings while giving up just one run in each of his last two starts. Smyly (2-2) allowed 21 runs — 17 earned — over 19 innings in four April starts.

Milwaukee, which has lost nine of 12, took a 1-0 lead in the second when Urías’ single through a drawn-in infield brought home Avisaíl García from third.

The Braves capitalized on Brewers starter Adrian Houser’s wildness to pull ahead for good in the third.

After Houser (3-4) walked the bases loaded, Austin Riley hit a two-out shot that appeared to go off the pitcher’s right leg before heading into center field for a single that scored Ehire Adrianza and Ozuna.

Houser entered the night having walked just five batters over his last five starts, but he matched that total Friday while lasting a season-low three innings. His five walks were a career high in 37 starts.