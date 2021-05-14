Back-to-back blasts help Braves beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
Atlanta led 2-1 before Ozuna and Albies went deep against reliever Eric Lauer.
On Lauer’s first pitch of the fifth inning, Ozuna blasted a 439-foot drive to center field that bounced off the American Family Insurance sign at the bottom of the scoreboard. Ozuna heard a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd when he stopped as he rounded third base to pose for an imaginary selfie, a home run celebration he started doing during the 2020 postseason.
Albies followed Ozuna’s shot by sending a 3-2 pitch over the center-field wall as well. Albies’ homer was projected at 425 feet.
“I thought he had good stuff,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Lauer. “He just made a couple mistakes, unfortunately, to some dangerous hitters and just put two balls in places he didn’t want to.”
After the Braves squandered leads each of the last three days against Toronto, they built a five-run advantage and hung on this time. Atlanta’s beleaguered bullpen still made things interesting, as Josh Tomlin allowed back-to-back homers to Luis Urías and Manny Piña in the ninth inning.
“The timing of our offense is just not there as far as sequencing the hits,” Counsell said.
Atlanta starter Drew Smyly, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Braves in the offseason, showed he is starting to come around after a rough first month with his new team.
The 31-year-old left-hander has lasted six innings while giving up just one run in each of his last two starts. Smyly (2-2) allowed 21 runs — 17 earned — over 19 innings in four April starts.
Milwaukee, which has lost nine of 12, took a 1-0 lead in the second when Urías’ single through a drawn-in infield brought home Avisaíl García from third.
The Braves capitalized on Brewers starter Adrian Houser’s wildness to pull ahead for good in the third.
After Houser (3-4) walked the bases loaded, Austin Riley hit a two-out shot that appeared to go off the pitcher’s right leg before heading into center field for a single that scored Ehire Adrianza and Ozuna.
Houser entered the night having walked just five batters over his last five starts, but he matched that total Friday while lasting a season-low three innings. His five walks were a career high in 37 starts.
“I didn’t feel real well out there, felt a little weird on the mound,” said Houser, who added that the ball hit off his leg did not bother him. “Couldn’t really get things going and I think it obviously showed with the five walks.”
Outfielder Christian Yelich began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville. He struck out in his only two at-bats. The 2018 NL MVP has played only one game for Milwaukee since April 11 due to a lower back strain.
Up next
It’s a matchup of Andersons as the Braves and Brewers continue their series Saturday in Milwaukee. Right-hander Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA) starts for Atlanta against lefty Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54).