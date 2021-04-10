Avisail Garcia's five RBIs carry Brewers past Cardinals

Justin Williams advanced to third base in the sixth after reaching on an error that scored the Cardinals’ first two runs.

Williams was then hit by a line drive off Tommy Edman’s bat. Williams thought he was in foul territory, but plate umpire Alan Porter ruled Williams was on the fair side of the base line and called him out, ending the inning. The play was not reviewable.

Great company

Nolan Arenado’s first-inning double extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching Roger Maris (1967) for the longest hitting streak for a new Cardinal.

From the infirmary

The Brewers placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, selected infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson from the alternate training site and transferred right-hander Bobby Wahl (right oblique) to the 60-day IL. ... Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill was removed from the game after hitting into a double play in the second inning due to right groin tightness and was replaced by Dean. ... Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (back) will throw an extended game with about 90 pitches at the team’s alternate training site on Sunday and could join the club on its next road trip beginning April 16.

Up next

Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start for the Brewers against Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 1.80 ERA) on Sunday. Anderson is 1-3 with a 3.32 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis, while Ponce de Leon allowed just one run in five innings while earning the win at Miami on Monday.