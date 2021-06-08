Avisail Garcia's 12th homer helps first-place Brewers to fifth straight victory

Stat of the day

From the infirmary

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (strained left oblique) is throwing but has yet to start swinging the bat again, manager Craig Counsell said. Wong left Thursday's game and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day. “As we get to the end of the week, we'll probably have a little better idea of where we're at,” Counsell said. ... Reds center fielder Tyler Naquin, who exited Sunday's game with a tight left hamstring, didn't start but entered in the fifth as part of a double-switch replacing Akiyama. ... Reds right-hander Michael Feliz (right elbow) went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen (shoulder), who hasn't pitched this season, says he could be back by the end of June.