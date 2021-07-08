Avisail Garcia hits go-ahead homer in eighth as Brewers beat Reds

Cousins’ first two offerings to Tucker Barnhart were wild pitches, each scoring a run. Barnhart hit an RBI single for the lead.

Manager David Bell said Brach has “been outstanding for us, we’ve relied on him heavily. Even though he would never say so, he might be fatigued a little bit.”

The Reds loaded the bases in the first and second innings, but came up empty.

In the second, Houser escaped with back-to-back strikeouts of Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos. Both All-Star starters, the pair entered Thursday ranked among the top five in the NL in OPS, slugging and average, with Castellanos’ .335 average leading the league. They went a combined 1-for-8 on Thursday.

Counsell credited Houser for limiting the damage. Houser allowed three runs — all unearned — in 4⅓ innings. He struck out six.

“It’s a sign of how it didn’t affect him,” Counsell said.

The first of two doubles by Keston Hiura tied the game at 3 in the sixth.

The Brewers have remained in first place despite their batters posting the NL’s lowest batting average, which was .220 entering Thursday, and the most strikeouts.

