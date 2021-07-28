Avisail Garcia, Brewers belt Pirates again; All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar acquired from Diamondbacks

“I don’t really think it’s sustainable, but if he wants to try, he can try,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton joked. “He continues to take good, aggressive swings. It’s something we saw him do in (Class AA) Altoona this year, but it’s very impressive.”

Houser (7-5) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one.

“Adrian was really sharp,” Counsell said. “He was in control of the game from the outset. I definitely saw a crispness to his game.”

Houser is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won each of his last eight outings.

“Having the team win the game, that’s the goal,” Houser said. “Go out there, go as deep as you can, come off mound with the lead, give your team a chance to win the ballgame.”

Avisail Garcia had three hits for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who have won four of five. Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor added two hits each.

Pirates rookie Max Kranick (1-2) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in five-plus inning in his fourth major league start. Kranick pitched five perfect innings against St. Louis on June 27 in his debut but has since given up 13 runs in 11 innings.

Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had two of the Pirates’ six hits.