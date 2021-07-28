Avisail Garcia, Brewers belt Pirates again; All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar acquired from Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night.
Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0. Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0.
“When we had opportunities to score, they were pressure opportunities and we made the most of it with the guys coming up with some really big hits,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.
During the game, the Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from Arizona for two prospects. Escobar is in the final year of a $21 million, three-year contract.
The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece and could wind up getting significant playing time at first base, a position he has not played in the major leagues.
“We feel we can put a tough lineup out there every single night,” Counsell said. “The acquisition of Escobar lets us do that.”
Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs after hitting two more long balls on Wednesday. The switch-hitting Castro surpassed the mark set by Trevor Story in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies.
“I don’t really think it’s sustainable, but if he wants to try, he can try,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton joked. “He continues to take good, aggressive swings. It’s something we saw him do in (Class AA) Altoona this year, but it’s very impressive.”
Houser (7-5) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one.
“Adrian was really sharp,” Counsell said. “He was in control of the game from the outset. I definitely saw a crispness to his game.”
Houser is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won each of his last eight outings.
“Having the team win the game, that’s the goal,” Houser said. “Go out there, go as deep as you can, come off mound with the lead, give your team a chance to win the ballgame.”
Avisail Garcia had three hits for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who have won four of five. Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor added two hits each.
Pirates rookie Max Kranick (1-2) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in five-plus inning in his fourth major league start. Kranick pitched five perfect innings against St. Louis on June 27 in his debut but has since given up 13 runs in 11 innings.
Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had two of the Pirates’ six hits.
Garcia opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first and Cain’s double to the wall in right-center three innings later made it 3-0. Following Urias’ double in the sixth, Kolten Wong hit a sacrifice fly.
Taylor’s RBI single in the seventh pushed Milwaukee’s lead to 7-0.
More on Escobar
Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks. Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the COVID-19 injured list and is expected to miss at least another week.
“We’re talking about a very accomplished switch-hitter," David Stearns, Milwaukee's president of baseball operations, said of Escobar. “He’s got tremendous positional versatility, can play all over the field, infield and outfield.
"He gives us a lot of options, and one of the things that we are trying to accomplish prior to the (trade deadline) is preparing ourselves for the unknown of what could happen over the next two months.”
Escobar said it was tough to leave Arizona, where he had career highs with 35 homers and 118 RBIs in 2019, but it was exciting to have an opportunity to be in the postseason hunt.
“I’m so happy that the organization in Milwaukee is giving me an opportunity to help this team win," Escobar said. "You saw me every day here playing really hard. I’ll do the same thing over there.”
The Diamondbacks received outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian from the Brewers. The 26-year-old Hummel is hitting .254 with six homers at Class AAA Nashville. The 18-year-old Ciprian was playing in rookie ball this year.