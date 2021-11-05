 Skip to main content
Avisaíl Garcia declines 2022 option with Brewers, will become free agent; Jackie Bradley to stay
Avisaíl Garcia declines 2022 option with Brewers, will become free agent; Jackie Bradley to stay

Jackie Bradley Jr., Avisail Garcia, AP generic file photo

Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, is congratulated by Avisail Garcia after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning on Friday, April 30, 2021.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Outfielder Avisaíl Garcia has informed the Milwaukee Brewers he will decline his half of a mutual option and become a free agent, while outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has informed the team he will exercise his player option and return for 2022, MLB Network reported Thursday.

García, 30, signed a two-year deal with the Brewers that had a club option for 2022, but per the terms of the deal, it converted to a mutual option by virtue of his plate appearances over the past two seasons. García earned those plate appearances while hitting a team-best and career-high 29 home runs in 2021 with a career-high 86 RBIs.

Bradley, a finalist for another Rawlings Gold Glove Award, hit .163 during his first season in Milwaukee, making it almost a lock that he would pick up the $9.5 million option for 2022 rather than take a $6.5 million buyout and go back into free agency.

