Astros, Red Sox try to move beyond sign-stealing scandal

"I mean, I would like to see that obviously. I bet the Dodgers would like to see that," Grichuk said. "I've got a few friends on the Dodgers that are very disappointed that possibly two years in a row they lost due to a team going against the rules."

Many Boston players are trying not to focus on the investigation or what could be coming for the team, but instead simply trying to prepare like it's any other season.

"MLB's going to do what they have to do to look into it," pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said. "I'm just trying to focus on baseball. I feel like it's going to pass, and everything's going to be fine."

While Altuve didn't have a problem answering numerous questions about the scandal, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman refused repeated attempts by reporters to get him to address what happened and kept repeating variations of the same phrase.

"The commissioner made his report, made his decision and the Astros made their decision and I have no further comment on it," Bregman said in some variation again and again.

After being pressed on if he plans to discuss the sign-stealing in the future, Bregman finally gave an answer that didn't seem as rehearsed.

"I think in the 2020 year our actions will speak louder than our words," he said.