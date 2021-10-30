Astros bats silent as Austin Riley comes up big again, giving Braves 2-1 World Series lead

ATLANTA — Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage.
Riley drove in the first run of the Braves' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on a damp Friday night in Atlanta.
The Braves are now up 2-1 in the series, two wins away from their first championship since 1995.
Their burly third baseman is a huge reason why.
After a breakout year in 2021 that sparks chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP!” from Atlanta fans when he comes to the plate, Riley has carried his regular-season success right to the postseason.
He's tried to maintain the same approach that worked all year.
“You get into the postseason, and I feel like a lot of people want to change a little bit, trying to do a little extra, a little extra,” said Riley, who hit .303 with 33 homers and 107 RBIs in his first full year as a starter. “I just try to keep it as simple as possible.”
Riley provided the only offense that would be needed on a night when Ian Anderson and four relievers did not allow a hit until the eighth inning.
With one out and two runners aboard, Riley yanked one down the third-base line for a double that sent Eddie Rosario scooting home.
“I think just sticking with my work that I do in the cage and doing my homework against the pitcher ... keep my approach through the middle," Riley said. “And I think that was the reason why I was able to stay on that slider right there.”
Travis d'Arnaud provided some insurance with a mammoth homer over the center-field wall in the eighth, but it's impossible to ignore Riley's impact on the Atlanta lineup.
He may be batting just .236 (13 of 55) in the postseason, but almost every one of those hits has been significant. He has two homers and seven RBIs.
During the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Riley went 5 of 15 with a homer to help the Braves advance to face the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning champs and the team that sent Atlanta packing in 2020.
Not this time.
Not with Riley in the middle of things.
He won Game 1 with a walk-off hit in the ninth. In the Game 6 clincher, Riley put the Braves ahead with a two-out RBI double in the first, yet another consequential hit that was overshadowed by Rosario’s MVP-winning performance.
Riley is at it again in the World Series.
In Game 1 at Houston, he doubled in a run in the first inning to help spark a 6-2 victory.
On Friday, he jumped on the slider from rookie Luis Garcia, smoking it just inside the third-base bag — a major blow in the first nail-biting game of the series.
The big hits just keep on coming for the 24-year-old cleanup batter.
He knows a few more are needed to capture the ultimate prize.
“There’s still some unfinished business,” Riley said. “I know they'll bring it tomorrow, and we can get back after it.”
Meanwhile, the loudest noise when Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman stepped to the plate came from the crowd, not their bats.
Greeted by chants of “Cheater!” all night, the Astros stars went almost silent in Game 3.
Forget any worries that Houston’s lineup would be depleted without a designated hitter in the National League park. The greater concern for the Astros: When will their big hitters break loose?
Because the sight of Altuve flipping his bat after yet another strikeout clearly wasn’t part of this postseason plan.
Held hitless until the eighth inning, Houston finished with two mere singles Friday night.
“I think we didn’t swing it for one game. I think we flush it and move on to the next day and have a short memory. You have to in this game," Bregman said.
Through much of the lumber slumber, the most skill Houston showed with a bat was a bizarre yet heads-up bunt by Bregman.
Bregman was standing on the top step of the dugout in the sixth when Altuve grounded a foul that was about to hop into the bench. As some Astros began to duck out of the way, Bregman alertly bunted the eye-high ball harmlessly back onto the dirt.
As for the lack of hits that counted, maybe the weather was to blame — temperatures in the 40s, misty and windy, causing frosty breaths on the field.
More likely, it was the matchup — not a single Houston hitter in the lineup had ever faced Braves starter Ian Anderson.
“Like I told you a couple days ago, when you haven’t faced a guy, the nod goes to him for a while. He was effectively wild,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
Good enough to shut down the top-hitting team in the majors this year.
Altuve, whose home run and double sparked a 7-2 win in Game 2, dropped to 2 for 13 in the series with six strikeouts. Correa is stuck at 1 for 10, and Bregman is mired at 1 for 9.
Yordan Alvarez, who pounded Boston pitching in becoming MVP of the AL Championship Series, is struggling at 1 for 8.
“Well, you count on those guys, but no one can hit all the time. You get spoiled by the fact that they’re hitting almost daily. Again, I keep referring to the law of averages,” Baker said. “The more those guys get out, the more they’re one at-bat away from a hot streak. That’s how hitters think.”
“It’s like, ‘OK, if I’m not hitting today or tomorrow, then somebody’s in trouble in the near future, the very near future,’” he said.
Playing at Truist Park for the first time since their illegal sign-stealing scandal was revealed, the Astros and their struggles gave the crowd plenty to revel over.
Houston didn’t come close to a hit until pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a leadoff single in the eighth on a ball that looked catchable. Bregman opened the ninth with a single to the right side through the shift on a ball that wasn’t stung, either.
“Obviously, they shut us down offensively,” Bregman said.
But as Baker said recently, he doesn't panic. No need to now.
“Invariably when you shut us down, usually our guys come back the next day and score a bunch. So I hope history repeats itself,” he said.