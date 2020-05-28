AP sources: Players want more games, no more salary cuts

Scherzer, among the sport's highest-paid players, confirmed the call without divulging who was on it.

"After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there's no need to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions," he said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there's no justification to accept a 2nd pay cut based upon the current information the union has received."

"I'm glad to hear other players voicing the same viewpoint," he added, "and believe MLB's economic strategy would completely change if all documentation were to become public information."

It was unclear when the union will respond to MLB's plan, the people said.

Stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose the most under MLB's plan, about 77% of the $36 million each they were set to be paid this season. In all, there are 133 players whose contracts call for salaries of $10 million or more, not including shares of signing bonuses.