AP source: MLB spring training sites close after positive tests for COVID-19

Every team in Major League Baseball will shut its spring training camp over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a move that came in the wake of the Philadelphia Phillies announcing Friday five players had tested positive for COVID-19.
The closures come while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season, and raise the possibility the virus outbreak could scuttle all attempts at starting up this year.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the spring complexes in Florida and Arizona will temporarily close because of recent events. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there wasn't an official statement.
The facilities will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfecting. No one will be permitted back inside without a negative test for the virus.
Soon after the Phillies became the first known team to be affected by the outbreak, Toronto shuttered its site in Dunedin, Florida, about five miles from Philadelphia's camp in Clearwater. The Blue Jays said one player showed symptoms consistent with the virus.
The San Francisco Giants' facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, was shut after one person who had been to the site and one family member exhibited symptoms Thursday. Texas closed its camp about 30 miles away in Surprise, saying no one had tested positive but that it wanted to expand testing protocols.
Also, the Houston Astros said a player working out at their spring camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, tested positive several days ago and was recovering. The Astros said they "implemented all health and safety protocols" but didn't say the camp was closed.
Stuck in a bitter fight over money, owners and the union had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then start a second round of spring training by next weekend. Most teams had anticipated holding those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.
Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to players' union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer that "the proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks around the country over the last week, and the fact that we already know of several 40-man roster players and staff who have tested positive, has increased the risks associated with commencing spring training in the next few weeks."
Regarding the implications of the outbreak on the season, the Phillies said "it is too early to know."
The Phillies said three staff members at the camp also tested positive. The team didn't identify any of those affected.
Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.
Arizona also has had a recent spike in cases, hitting a record for new daily cases.
The Phillies said the first confirmed case occurred Tuesday. The club said eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players — both major leaguers and minor leaguers — living in the Clearwater area are being tested.
The Phillies closed their facility in March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. Players returning from injuries were allowed to continue their rehab after the facility was cleaned thoroughly. A few of the team's athletic trainers and staff remained to supervise and safety precautions were taken.
Several more players began working out at the facility over the past few weeks but group sizes were limited.
In a statement, managing partner John Middleton said, "The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority."
"As a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," he said.
The World Series champion Washington Nationals, who didn't reopen the spring camp they share with Houston after closing their portion in mid-March, said they'd had one minor league player test positive in the Dominican Republic. The team said the player was not at their facility.
Clemson football has 28 positive tests
Clemson said 28 athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to school June 8.
Clemson has administered 315 tests since the school was given the green light to resume on-campus athletic activity.
Clemson athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said most of those who tested positive have been asymptomatic for coronavirus and none have required hospitalization. All those who tested positive have been isolated for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts with those affected have been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
The state of South Carolina set a high-water mark for coronavirus cases in a single day, identifying 1,081 on Friday.
NHL's Lightning close facilities after positive tests
The Tampa Bay Lightning temporarily closed their facilities Thursday after three players and at least two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release posted on the team’s Twitter account, general manager Julien Brisebois announced the players are self-isolating and are asymptomatic other than a few experiencing low-grade fevers. Anyone who may have been in contact with the individuals has been notified.
The team did not identify the players; it brings the count up to 13 NHL players having tested positive since the season was paused on March 12.
The positive tests come some two weeks after players were allowed to return to their respective facilities to take part in voluntary on- and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six at a time.
The move to open facilities was the next step in the NHL’s bid to resume its season with a proposed 24-team expanded playoff format, with games being played in two hub cities.
The NHL projects teams to open training camps on July 10.
Tennessee reports positive tests
The Tennessee Volunteers have their first positive test for COVID-19.
Tennessee announced that a member of the men’s basketball team, who was not identified, tested positive after several members of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were tested. Players from both teams started returning to campus Monday. The Vols are coached by Rick Barnes, who will be 66 in July.
Tennessee’s sports medicine staff put the player in isolation and started contact-tracing protocol with the Knox County Health Department. Tennessee sports information director Tom Satkowiak says school officials are encouraged to see that their procedures work.
Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt said Thursday that none of his returning players had tested positive, though a graduate assistant did test positive and went into self-quarantine.
Nebraska cuts athletic budget
The Nebraska athletic department is reducing its 2021 budget 10% because of projected revenue shortfalls tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska’s budget was $140 million last year, meaning it is looking to save about $14 million this year, the school said.
Athletic director Bill Moos said 10 percent of administrative positions across the department will be eliminated, and teams will schedule more regional nonconference games to reduce travel costs. There will be no merit raises or increases in sports programs’ budgets.
Staff travel will be restricted, except for recruiting, and summer programming for athletes will be limited in 2021.
“While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead,” Moos said. “I am confident that we will weather the storm.”
Football coach Scott Frost ($5 million guaranteed annual salary) and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg ($3 million) announced Thursday they would donate portions of their salaries to the department’s general operating fund.
Fans at Texas NASCAR race
Texas Motor Speedway is planning to have some fans in its massive grandstands when NASCAR runs its rescheduled Cup race there July 19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has approved a comprehensive action plan to allow fans for the race in Forth Worth. The track said the grandstands and suites would be open to fans, who would be subject to social distancing requirements and additional protocols.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many tickets would be available for the race at the 1 ½-mile track that was originally scheduled March 29. There are more than 110,000 grandstand seats.
Abbott had previously said that outdoor sporting events with spectators in Texas could be conducted at 50% capacity.
The announcement Friday comes as Texas continues to set record highs in the numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since Memorial Day.
On Thursday, the state set a new one-day high with 3,516 new cases of coronavirus, and 2,947 hospitalizations, which nearly doubled the number in hospitals over the holiday weekend. There have been 2,132 confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Texas, according to Johns Hopkins University.
