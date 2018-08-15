Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG IS OCCURRING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN WITH SOME LOCATIONS HAVING DROPPED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS VISIBILITY, INCLUDING THE SHEBOYGAN AND MINERAL POINT AREAS. THE PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LIKELY PERSIST THROUGH THE LATE NIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. THE DENSE FOG MAY BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD AS WELL. LATE NIGHT MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED TO ENCOUNTER REDUCED VISIBILITIES IN FOG, AND SLOW DOWN.