Anthony Rendon follows Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg to free agent riches with 7-year, $245M deal with Angels

The high-priced signings came at a lightning pace, quite a contrast to last offseason, when star sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado waited until spring training to find new homes.

Rendon's contract raised the three-day total to $814 million for Boras, the agent for eight of the 19 $200 million-or-more contracts in baseball history. Boras also negotiated the $330 million deal that moved Harper from Washington to Philadelphia.

Add in the $64 million, four-year deal between infielder Mike Moustakas and Cincinnati announced on Dec. 5, and Boras has negotiated $878 million in contracts for free agents this month with agreements still to be worked out for pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel, plus outfielder Nick Castellanos.

Rendon, who has played all seven of his major league seasons with Washington, drove in a career-best 126 runs while helping the Nationals capture the franchise's first World Series championship this year. His 19.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Fangraphs, over the past four seasons trails only Trout, Boston's Mookie Betts and Milwaukee's Christian Yelich among position players.

"With our flexibility, if we miss a big player, there's still very talented players that are accessible in the free agent and trade market right now," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said earlier Wednesday.