Andrew McCutchen hits 2 of Brewers' 5 homers in 7-7 tie with Seattle

The Seattle Mariners scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the Milwaukee Brewers 7-7 Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Andrew McCutchen hit two solo home runs for Milwaukee, which also got homers from Kolten Wong, Keston Hiura and Tyrone Taylor.

 

 

 

 

