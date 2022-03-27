Andrew McCutchen hits 2 of Brewers' 5 homers in 7-7 tie with Seattle

STATE JOURNAL STAFF
The Seattle Mariners scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the Milwaukee Brewers 7-7 Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona.
Andrew McCutchen hit two solo home runs for Milwaukee, which also got homers from Kolten Wong, Keston Hiura and Tyrone Taylor.
Photos: Take a look back at Ryan Braun's storied career with the Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, second from right, is congratulated by teammates, from left, Vinny Rottino, Johnny Estrada and Bill Hall as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning of a spring training game Thursday, March 1, 2007, in Phoenix.
Paul Connors, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, left, and Tony Gwynn Jr. watch a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants from the dugout Thursday, March 8, 2007, in Phoenix.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, making his first appearance in the major leagues, hits a deep fly to center on the first pitch from San Diego Padres starter Greg Maddux in the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 25, 2007. The ball was caught for an out.
Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Ryan Braun makes a play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 29, 2007, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, left, Prince Fielder, and Bill Hall, right, congratulate one another after all scored on Kevin Mench's double in the 7th inning of their baseball game against the Florida Marlins at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Friday, June 1, 2007.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Ryan Braun can't come up with a foul ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, 2007, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, June 22, 2007, in Milwaukee. Braun had four hits as the Brewers won 11-6.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Ryan Braun makes a play during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 23, 2007, in Milwaukee. The teams wore throwback uniforms in a salute to the Negro Leagues.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a two run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, June 30, 2007 in Chicago. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 13-4.
M. Spencer Green, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun leans as he and home plate umpire Chris Guccione watch a long fly ball go foul during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, July 14, 2007, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Ryan Braun cannot catch a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Young in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 19, 2007, in Milwaukee.
Darren Hauck, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun tries unsuccessfully to break up a double play as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop David Eckstein throws to first in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 28, 2007, in St. Louis. Prince Fielder was out at first. The Cardinals came from behind to beat the Brewers 7-6 in the first game of the day-night double header.
Tom Gannam, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8), right, celebrates his go-ahead, three-run home run with teammates Rickie Weeks, left, and Prince Fielder in the ninth inning as Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus, second from right, gets back in position in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 11, 200,7 in Houston. The Brewers won, 7-4. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Pat Sullivan
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jeff Keppinger takes the throw as Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun tries to steal second during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, in Milwaukee. Braun was caught stealing.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Ryan Braun talks about winning the Rookie of the Year baseball award at a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun takes batting practice at spring training on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2008, in Phoenix.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Florida Marlins' Mike Jacobs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun smiles as he lies on the ground after making a diving catch on a ball hit by Florida Marlins' Mike Jacobs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Ryan tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun after Braun was caught in a run down during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 9, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, is congratulated by Corey Hart after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 11, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun is seen during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 12, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun walks back to the dugout at Miller Park during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 14, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun beats out an infield hit as Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Adam LaRoche waits for the late throw from third baseman Doug Mientkiewicz in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 21, 2008. The Brewers won 4-1.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun is seen with his bobblehead before the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 1, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun is congratulated by teammate Prince Fielder after hitting a home run as Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus, right, watches during the third inning of their game Tuesday, June 10, 2008, in Houston.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun can't come up with a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Lyle Overbay during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2008, in Milwaukee. The triple broke up a no-hitter by Dave Bush.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun leaps in front of a video image of Colorado Rockies' Garrett Atkins as he watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2008, in Milwaukee.
Ben Smidt, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun watches the flight of his ball during the Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium in New York on Monday, July 14, 2008.
Kathy Willens, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun lifts up his jersey he rounds third after hitting a grand slam during the 10th inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2008, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun jumps into a gathering of teammates at home after hitting a grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2008, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, pours champagne on CC Sabathia after the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008, in Milwaukee. The Mets lost to the Florida Marlins, and the Brewers won the NL wild card. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun makes a throw during the first inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, July 9, 2009, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
The National League's Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers signs autographs for National Guardsmen in Busch Stadium before the MLB All-Star baseball game in St. Louis, Tuesday, July 14, 2009.
Charlie Riedel, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, July 22, 2009. The Pirates won 8-7.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun chases down Chicago Cubs' Mike Fontenot's double in the eighth inning during a game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009. Chicago won 2-0.
Paul Beaty, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Prince Fielder, right, celebrates with Ryan Braun after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2009, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a walk-off two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-5.
Darren Hauck, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun makes a diving catch against Pittsburgh Pirates' Lastings Milledge in the eighth inning Monday, April 26, 2010, in Milwaukee.
Darren Hauck, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun calls himself safe after stealing second as second base umpire Bob Davidson makes the same call during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, May 6, 2010, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2010, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
A frustrated Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun throws his helmet after flying out to left during the fourth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 13, 2010, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun warns up during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2010, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
National League left fielder Ryan Braun, of the Milwaukee Brewers, catches a fly ball from the American League's Josh Hamilton, of the Texas Rangers, during the fourth inning All-Star baseball game Tuesday, July 13, 2010, in Anaheim, Calif.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun celebrates with teammate Prince Fielder after Braun's home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun throws in the snow during a light workout at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday, March 30, 2011, in Cincinnati. The Brewers opened their 2011 season the following day against the Reds in Cincinnati.
Al Behrman, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun throws his bat as he runs to first base before being thrown out in the first inning during a baseball game against the Florida Marlins in Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2011.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a single during a game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, July 14, 2011, in Denver. The Rockies won 12-3.
Barry Gutierrez, Associated Press archives
Sliding Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun can't catch the ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Xavier Paul driving in one of the Pirates' seven runs in the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a double-header, Monday, Aug. 22, 2011, in Pittsburgh. After losing the first game 8-2 the Pirates were able to split the double header, winning the night cap 9-2.
Keith Srakocic, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2011, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 2-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun stretches during practice, Friday, Sept. 30, 2011, in Milwaukee. The Brewers were scheduled to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League division baseball series the following day.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, celebrates with Jonathan Lucroy after scoring during the sixth inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League division series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Oct. 7, 2011, in Milwaukee.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in Milwaukee.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun reacts after hitting a two-RBI double during the fifth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in Milwaukee.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press archives
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun at first during the fifth inning of Game 6 of baseball's National League championship series Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, in Milwaukee.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun speaks during a news conference at spring training, in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 24, 2012. National League MVP Braun's 50-game suspension was overturned by baseball arbitrator Shyam Das the day before, the first time a baseball player successfully challenged a drug-related penalty in a grievance.
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun, center, touches knuckles with a fan as teammate Rickie Weeks, left, looks on as they make their way to to a practice field during spring training on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, in Phoenix.
Paul Connors, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun throws during a spring training workout Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, in Phoenix.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
In this April 22, 2012, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, front right, poses with his MVP trophy and Brewers Hall-of-Famer Robin Yount, left, before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Milwaukee. Braun was suspended without pay for the rest of the season and the postseason Monday, July 22, 2013, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Fans give a standing ovation to Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, including team owner Mark Attanasio, lower left, during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, April 6, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
JEFFREY PHELPS
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun scores off a double by Aramis Ramirez and on a throw from Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro that sailed wide of catcher Steve Clevenger during the first inning of a game Monday, Aug. 27 2012, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun warms up before the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, in Washington, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. The Brewers won 4-2.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun makes the catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 17, 2019, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun makes a running catch on a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun joins teammates in celebrating a home run by Lorenzo Cain, front, against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs on a double hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a game, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Phoenix.
Matt York, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun scores on a double by Yasmani Grandal off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault, left rear, as catcher Elias Diaz waits for the late relay throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, Trent Grisham and Christian Yelich celebrate after a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-1.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) celebrates his home run with third base coach Ed Sedar (0) during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Washington. The Brewers won 15-14 in 14 innings.
Nick Wass, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, left, Lorenzo Cain (6) and Ben Gamel (16) celebrate after they defeated the Miami Marlin during a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun gestures "22" for teammate Chrisian Yelich who was recently injured, after Braun hit a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier leaps for an errant throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. Braun advanced to third on the error.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun watches his grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun and manager Craig Counsell, right, stand in the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun takes part in batting practice, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Washington. The Brewers are scheduled to face the Washington Nationals in a National League wild-card baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, left, speaks with Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred during batting practice before a National League wild card baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, speaks with manager Craig Counsell stands in the dugout during a National League wild card baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, left, greets teammate Ryan Braun after the Brewers announced Yelich's multi-year contract extension at the teams' spring training facility Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix.
Matt York, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura, right, celebrates with Ryan Braun after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press archives
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher John Ryan Murphy, center, shows the ball to umpire Jeff Nelson, right, after tagging out Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Braun was attempting to score from third on a fly out to Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds by Avisail Garcia. The Pirates won 8-6.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, left, talks to Ryan Braun after it was announced the home opener was postponed after two St. Louis Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich scores the game-winning run from third on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Braun during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 1-0.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun jumps on the wall trying to get to a solo home run hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez in the fifth inning in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun celebrates his three-run home run with Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia (24) during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to lower back tightness during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun celebrates his three-run home run with third base coach Ed Sedar during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach, left, is congratulated by Ryan Braun, center, and Christian Yelich, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) is congratulated by third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun takes part in batting practice, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chris Pizzello, Associated Press archives
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun leaps for but can't catch a line drive from Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ashley Landis, Associated Press archives
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.