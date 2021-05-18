Andrew Benintendi's single in eighth snaps tie in Royals' 2-0 victory over Brewers

The bullpen did the rest with Jake Brentz (1-0) getting the last out of the eighth inning to earn his first career win and Josh Staumont handling the ninth for his fourth save.

Meanwhile, Woodruff (2-2) had little to show for a mostly masterful night.

The Brewers starter allowed just two hits before walking Merrifield and plunking Carlos Santana with two outs in the eighth. Counsell called on Devin Williams to face Andrew Benintendi, whose single gave Merrifield just enough time to score from second base.

“When they did the replay, it looked close,” Benintendi said. “I think in that situation the initial call was huge.”

As if that didn’t spoil the night for Milwaukee, Avisail Garcia was tossed in the ninth for arguing balls and strikes by plate umpire Brian Gorman with a 2-2 count and two outs. Counsell also was thrown out for defending his hitter, leaving Daniel Vogelbach to swing wildly at Staumont’s pitch for the game-ending third strike.

“I just don’t think a player can be ejected simply for throwing his hand in the air in the ninth inning with two outs,” Counsell said. “The umpire has to know there’s emotion going on at that point. That was my point. ... He took an emotional point in the game and put it in his hands and that was disappointing.”