Andrew Benintendi's single in eighth snaps tie in 2-0 victory over Brewers

Most of the game amounted to a pitch-for-pitch duel between Woodruff and Bubic.

Woodruff's only hiccups before the fateful eighth inning came in the second, when he gave up a couple two-out singles, and the fifth, when the Royals gave up a couple outs on the base paths. Woodruff otherwise cruised right along, keeping impatient Kansas City hitters baffled by his fastball and sinker.

Bubic struck out four and walked two.

Both starters were helped by a stiff breeze out of right field and thick, soupy air that kept a couple of potential homers in the park. The spring weather also produced a popup shower in the second inning that led to a 21-minute delay.

Yelich returns

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich played for just the second time in five weeks because of stiffness in his lower back that first showed up April 11 in St. Louis. He tried to return May 3 in Philadelphia but played just one game before returning to the injured list. He wound up going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Yelich served as the designated hitter after playing in the outfield during a three-game rehab assignment at Class AAA Nashville.

“It’s just one of those things. I had to get better," he said.