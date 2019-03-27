MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers won 95 games during the regular season last year and it still wasn't enough to prevent a winner-take-all Game 163 to snatch the National League Central Division crown off the heads of the two-time defending champion Chicago Cubs.
Keeping that crown atop their heads will be a significantly more difficult task for the Brewers in 2019.
Of baseball's six divisions, there may be no more competitive than the NL Central; all five teams are in some form of "win-now mode," or at the very least, are not in the midst of a full-blown rebuild process.
"It’s probably the only division in baseball where all the teams are trying to win," outfielder Ryan Braun said. "We have our hands full, for sure. You look around and everybody got better. You expect it to be challenging and I think it’s something we’re looking forward to because we’ve gotta bring it everyday."
And the Brewers won't have to wait long to see those rivals; their first 10 games come against divisional foes with four at home against the Cardinals to open the season followed by three in Cincinnati then three against the Cubs back at Miller Park before a weeklong trip to face the Angels and Dodgers in Southern California.
Waiting for the Brewers upon their return are the Cardinals again, with the Dodgers visiting for four more games then trip to St. Louis for another series with the Cardinals.
"We have a tough schedule, right off the bat," third baseman Travis Shaw said after taking part in a voluntary workout at Miller Park Wednesday afternoon. "Our schedule is tough but I think we're ready for the task at hand."
The Brewers didn't exactly have it easy against the division, either. They took the season series against the Cardinals and Reds but fell to Chicago and Pittsburgh, finishing with a 40-37 overall record against the Central.
"There's no walkover, no slouch ... just a lot of great competition," center fielder Lorenzo Cain said. "The Cubs are the Cubs, the Cardinals are the Cardinals. Pittsburgh had a good year and the Reds have improved a lot. It's not going to be easy for us."
Here's how the Brewers' Central Division foes look to start the season:
Chicago Cubs
2018 record: 95-68 (lost NL Central tiebreaker, lost NL wild card game)
2018 record vs. Milwaukee: 11-9
Key additions: RHP Brad Brach, LHP Xavier Cedeno, INF Daniel Descalso
Key losses: 2B Daniel Murphy
Player to watch: RHP Yu Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs before last season but was limited to just eight starts thanks to injuries to his elbow and triceps. A healthy and effective Darvish improves a rotation that includes Jon Lester, Cole Hamels, Kyle Hendricks and noted Brewers-killer Jose Quintana.
Outlook: For as much as the Brewers have accomplished the last few seasons, it hasn't hurt that the Cubs have not lived up to expectations after winning the 2016 World Series. There's no arguing the Cubs have plenty of talent on the roster but after parting with most of their top prospects over the last few seasons, there's little in reserve should they need a boost at the deadline. Also noteworthy: despite playing in one of the game's biggest markets with some of the game's larger revenue streams, Chicago's front office shied away from the bigger-name free agents this winter choosing instead to rely on incremental upgrades in key spots while hoping for bounce-back years from its returning cast.
Cincinnati Reds
2018 record: 67-95, 5th place
2018 record vs. Milwaukee: 6-13
Key additions: OF Yasiel Puig, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Tanner Roark, LHP Alex Wood, OF Matt Kemp
Key losses: RHP Matt Harvey
Player to watch: Once coveted by just about every MLB team — including the Brewers — Gray stumbled badly with the Yankees last season and became expendable after going 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 30 games with 23 starts. With the Reds, he'll be reunited with pitching coach Derek Johnson, who was his pitching coach at Vanderbilt and left for Cincinnati over the winter after spending the last two seasons developing the Brewers into one of the game's best pitching staffs.
Outlook: After spending the last few years in the rebuild wilderness, the Reds saw enough improvement last season to take a cautious and calculated step forward with a series of savvy offseason acquisitions for talented players who could also be valuable trade commodities if Cincinnati is out of the mix come the July trade deadline. There's reason for optimism this summer in Cincinnati and while the Reds likely won't win the division they've done enough that they might have a say in who doesn't.
Pittsburgh Pirates
2018 record: 82-79, 4th place
2018 record vs. Milwaukee: 12-7
Key additions: OF Melky Cabrera, OF Lonnie Chisenhall, SS Erik González, LHP Francisco Liriano
Key losses: 2B Josh Harrison, SS Jordy Mercer
Player to watch: RHP Chris Archer seemed like an ace in the making early in his career with the Rays but is just 25-39 wth a 4.12 ERA since the start of the 2016 season. Still, Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has been known to work wonders and if he can get Archer back to form, the Pirates have the makings for a special starting rotation with Archer, Jameson Tallion and Trevor Williams.
Outlook: The Pirates kept things interesting last season, surging out to an early lead in the division before slumping, then made one last stand only to falter down the stretch. Many decried the Pirates' failure to make any major moves after showing so much promise but there is hope that Archer, who came in a surprising deadline deal last summer, will return to form and strengthen a rotation that was one of the NL's best for much of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals
2018 record: 88-74, 3rd place
2018 record vs. Milwaukee: 8-11
Key additions: 1B Paul Goldschmidt; LHP Andrew Miller; C Matt Wieters
Key losses: RHP Bud Norris, RHP Tyson Ross
Injury report: RHP Luke Gregerson; RHP Carlos Martinez
Player to watch: The Cardinals gave up very little to pry Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, away from Arizona, where he had become a franchise cornerstone. A career .297 hitter with 209 home runs, 710 RBIs and a .930 OPS, Goldschmidt gives St. Louis its most potent heart-of-the-order threat since Matt Holliday.
Oh, and like many to wear the famed "birds on a bat" jersey, Goldschmidt has made a habit of tormenting Brewers pitchers: in 43 career games against Milwaukee, he has 14 home runs, 39 RBIs and a 1.130 OPS and a 1.307 OPS with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 23 career games at Miller Park.
Outlook: After adding Goldschmidt and lefty reliever Andrew Miller during the winter, St Louis thinks it's addressed its two biggest weaknesses from a year ago when the team surged late only to finish 2½ games out of the final NL wild card spot. Right-hander Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty earned consideration for Cy Young and Rookie of the Year honors, respectively, and take pressure off veteran ace Adam Wainwright. Miller's addition bolsters a bullpen unit anchored by hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks. The team responded well after manager Mike Matheny was fired midseason and replaced by Mike Shildt and after missing the playoffs for four straight seasons, could be in a position to sneak up on Chicago and Milwaukee in 2019.