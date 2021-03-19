All is well with Brewers' Christian Yelich after time away from games

Nothing to see here, folks: Christian Yelich is just fine.
Yelich's late scratch from a scheduled start earlier this week, followed by his absence from Milwaukee Brewers' Cactus League games since, had some wondering whether or not something was amiss.
Nope, Yelich said. Everything is good. While Yelich hasn't been on the field in a few days, he's still been hard at work in the batting cages at American Family Fields of Phoenix, focused on fine-tuning his swing as he tries to move past the nightmare that was his 2020 season.
"I mean, you like the game action," Yelich said Friday. "But I’ve always liked slowing things down and getting my work in and just trying to hone in on things I want to feel and accomplish in my work. I’ve kind of been doing that with (hitting coach) Andy (Haines) the last few days. I think he really understands me as a hitter and a player, and we’ve got a great relationship. Just staying on top of stuff."
It was an intense session in the batting cage that led manager Craig Counsell to scratch Yelich from the lineup ahead of Milwaukee's game Monday against the Padres.
"He was just basically tired after swinging a whole bunch, which he sometimes does," Counsell said.
Yelich sat out again Tuesday, which was a scheduled absence, then again Thursday, when the Brewers returned from their off day to face the Angels. He returned to the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks for his seventh spring appearance.
The lengthy absence was actually part of a plan Counsell devised heading into spring training. Instead of letting Yelich slowly ease into game action with a handful of at-bats late in the exhibition schedule, Yelich would get ramped up during the early portion of games, then back off a bit and gradually build back up again ahead of the regular season.
"His work’s been good and sometimes his work trumps what happens in the game," Counsell said. "I want him to feel good and I think that's what's happening right now."
With 11 spring games left — including a pair of exhibitions in Texas ahead of Opening Day — Yelich isn't worried about not having enough time.
"If I need more at-bats, I’ll get more at-bats," said Yelich, who batted .273 (3-for-11) with a home run, an RBI, two walks and a 1.021 OPS in his first six spring appearances. "I’m not concerned as much about the total as being healthy and prepared and ready to go and if the season started today, I feel like I'd be ready to go."
On the field
Yelich went 2-for-2 with a double and Billy McKinney hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the eighth, as the Brewers rallied for a 9-3 victory over the Diamondbacks at American Family Fields.
Right-hander Adrian Houser struggled with his command in his fourth Cactus League start. Houser allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a pair of walks over 3⅓ innings and fell behind early when Christian Walker tagged him for a three-run home run with one out in the first inning.
Counsell pulled Houser after he allowed the next two runners to reach but sent him back out for the second and got much better results. Houser allowed just hits without a run over his final three innings.
"It's one of those games where it's a good little reminder for Adrian that you got to get it going immediately," Counsell said. "Leadoff walk was just hurting him. And that was kind of an at-bat where he just wasn't in sync right away. He kind of threw easy pitches for the guy to take and then four hitters later, it's 3-0. He recovered from that and pitched well, got the ball on the ground. So, a good outing, ended up being a good outing."
Kolten Wong, who hit Clayton Kershaw's first pitch of the day on Tuesday for his first home run, connected on a 2-2 offering from Caleb Smith to make it fa 3-1 game. McKinney's first home run, a solo shot off Yoan Lopez in the sixth, cut the deficit to one. His second homer, a three-run blast off Tyler Clippard, highlighted a seven-run eighth inning.
McKinney has homered four times in his past seven at-bats.
"That's an incredible run really," Counsell said. "But credit to him and that's what he's doing, he comes into a camp and knows he has to show his best to make a club and that's what he's doing."
Around the horn
Outfielder Derek Fisher remains sidelined by a hamstring strain and might not see action before the Brewers leave Arizona a week from Sunday. ... Catcher Jacob Nottingham, who has been slowed this spring while recovering from offseason thumb surgery, continues to take at-bats but has yet to do any catching, which could lead to him starting the season on the injured list. ... Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, trying to make the roster as a non-roster invitee, will be among those pitching Saturday when the Brewers face the Reds.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.