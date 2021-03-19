 Skip to main content
All is well with Brewers' Christian Yelich after time away from games
All is well with Brewers' Christian Yelich after time away from games

Nothing to see here, folks: Christian Yelich is just fine.

Yelich's late scratch from a scheduled start earlier this week, followed by his absence from Milwaukee Brewers' Cactus League games since, had some wondering whether or not something was amiss.

Nope, Yelich said. Everything is good. While Yelich hasn't been on the field in a few days, he's still been hard at work in the batting cages at American Family Fields of Phoenix, focused on fine-tuning his swing as he tries to move past the nightmare that was his 2020 season.

"I mean, you like the game action," Yelich said Friday. "But I’ve always liked slowing things down and getting my work in and just trying to hone in on things I want to feel and accomplish in my work. I’ve kind of been doing that with (hitting coach) Andy (Haines) the last few days. I think he really understands me as a hitter and a player, and we’ve got a great relationship. Just staying on top of stuff."

It was an intense session in the batting cage that led manager Craig Counsell to scratch Yelich from the lineup ahead of Milwaukee's game Monday against the Padres.

"He was just basically tired after swinging a whole bunch, which he sometimes does," Counsell said.

Yelich sat out again Tuesday, which was a scheduled absence, then again Thursday, when the Brewers returned from their off day to face the Angels. He returned to the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks for his seventh spring appearance.

The lengthy absence was actually part of a plan Counsell devised heading into spring training. Instead of letting Yelich slowly ease into game action with a handful of at-bats late in the exhibition schedule, Yelich would get ramped up during the early portion of games, then back off a bit and gradually build back up again ahead of the regular season.

"His work’s been good and sometimes his work trumps what happens in the game," Counsell said. "I want him to feel good and I think that's what's happening right now."

With 11 spring games left — including a pair of exhibitions in Texas ahead of Opening Day — Yelich isn't worried about not having enough time.

"If I need more at-bats, I’ll get more at-bats," said Yelich, who batted .273 (3-for-11) with a home run, an RBI, two walks and a 1.021 OPS in his first six spring appearances. "I’m not concerned as much about the total as being healthy and prepared and ready to go and if the season started today, I feel like I'd be ready to go."

On the field

Yelich went 2-for-2 with a double and Billy McKinney hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the eighth, as the Brewers rallied for a 9-3 victory over the Diamondbacks at American Family Fields.

Right-hander Adrian Houser struggled with his command in his fourth Cactus League start. Houser allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a pair of walks over 3⅓ innings and fell behind early when Christian Walker tagged him for a three-run home run with one out in the first inning.

Counsell pulled Houser after he allowed the next two runners to reach but sent him back out for the second and got much better results. Houser allowed just hits without a run over his final three innings.

"It's one of those games where it's a good little reminder for Adrian that you got to get it going immediately," Counsell said. "Leadoff walk was just hurting him. And that was kind of an at-bat where he just wasn't in sync right away. He kind of threw easy pitches for the guy to take and then four hitters later, it's 3-0. He recovered from that and pitched well, got the ball on the ground. So, a good outing, ended up being a good outing."

Kolten Wong, who hit Clayton Kershaw's first pitch of the day on Tuesday for his first home run, connected on a 2-2 offering from Caleb Smith to make it fa 3-1 game. McKinney's first home run, a solo shot off Yoan Lopez in the sixth, cut the deficit to one. His second homer, a three-run blast off Tyler Clippard, highlighted a seven-run eighth inning.

McKinney has homered four times in his past seven at-bats.

"That's an incredible run really," Counsell said. "But credit to him and that's what he's doing, he comes into a camp and knows he has to show his best to make a club and that's what he's doing."

Around the horn

Outfielder Derek Fisher remains sidelined by a hamstring strain and might not see action before the Brewers leave Arizona a week from Sunday. ... Catcher Jacob Nottingham, who has been slowed this spring while recovering from offseason thumb surgery, continues to take at-bats but has yet to do any catching, which could lead to him starting the season on the injured list. ... Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, trying to make the roster as a non-roster invitee, will be among those pitching Saturday when the Brewers face the Reds.

