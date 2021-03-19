All is well with Brewers' Christian Yelich after time away from games

Counsell pulled Houser after he allowed the next two runners to reach but sent him back out for the second and got much better results. Houser allowed just hits without a run over his final three innings.

"It's one of those games where it's a good little reminder for Adrian that you got to get it going immediately," Counsell said. "Leadoff walk was just hurting him. And that was kind of an at-bat where he just wasn't in sync right away. He kind of threw easy pitches for the guy to take and then four hitters later, it's 3-0. He recovered from that and pitched well, got the ball on the ground. So, a good outing, ended up being a good outing."

Kolten Wong, who hit Clayton Kershaw's first pitch of the day on Tuesday for his first home run, connected on a 2-2 offering from Caleb Smith to make it fa 3-1 game. McKinney's first home run, a solo shot off Yoan Lopez in the sixth, cut the deficit to one. His second homer, a three-run blast off Tyler Clippard, highlighted a seven-run eighth inning.

McKinney has homered four times in his past seven at-bats.

"That's an incredible run really," Counsell said. "But credit to him and that's what he's doing, he comes into a camp and knows he has to show his best to make a club and that's what he's doing."

Around the horn