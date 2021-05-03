Alec Bettinger battered in debut, Dodgers rout Brewers to avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — A.J. Pollock and Matt Beaty took out their frustrations on the Milwaukee Brewers' injury-riddled pitching staff and made franchise history for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Dodgers over the Brewers 16-4 on Sunday.

The World Series champion Dodgers won for just the second time in their last eight games.

"As a team, we just needed to be able to breathe a little bit," Pollock said. "It's been a rough couple of weeks for us."

Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 of 6 and scored three times. Their slams came against Alec Bettinger, who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut after never pitching above Double-A.

"We gave him a tough assignment today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.