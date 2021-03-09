Ailing Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain confident he'll be ready for Opening Day

Lorenzo Cain’s slow return to action has been slowed even more by a sore right quadriceps, but the veteran outfielder expects to be ready when the regular season begins April 1.

Cain was held out of action all of last week because of the injury, manager Craig Counsell said. He returned to the field Monday but, instead of going through the usual workout regimen with his teammates, spent the day doing light running and working with the team’s medical staff.

“We’re kind of in the process where we’re gaining information every day, and what happens today determines how much we can push it tomorrow,” Counsell said. “He’s going to be slowed by this. And we’re getting to the point where the schedule gets a little tight here. I think we still have time to get ready for the season, but when you’re missing a week on the field, for any player it starts to make the schedule and having good days important.”

Counsell planned to take a measured but steady approach with Cain this spring after he played all of four games in 2020 before deciding to opt out of the remainder of the season. The hope was the approach would allow Cain, 34, to get his legs under him and build himself into the physical shape necessary to handle center field for the bulk of a normal 162-game schedule.