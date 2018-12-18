Try 1 month for 99¢
Jordan Lyles, with Brewers, AP photo

Brewers relief pitcher Jordan Lyles sits in the dugout after being pulled in the sixth inning on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

 JOHN BAZEMORE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PITTSBURGH — Pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $2.05 million, one-year contract.

The 28-year-old right-hander can earn additional award bonuses as part of the deal, agreed to last week and announced Monday.

Lyles is 31-52 with a 5.28 ERA in 217 appearances for Houston, Colorado, San Diego and Milwaukee. Though Lyles has worked primarily as a reliever since 2016, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Lyles will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training.

Lyles is coming off his best season, going 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 35 games with San Diego and Milwaukee, and his 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings tied his career best. He was more effective out of the bullpen (1-0, 3.32 ERA) than he was as a starter (2-4, 4.79) and seemed to hit his stride with the Brewers. Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA 11 appearances, striking out 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings.

0
0
0
0
0