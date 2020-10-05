After another Cubs playoff dud, a look at what's gone wrong since 2016 championship

World Series hangover to just over?
It was supposed to be a mild case of a championship hangover that kept the Chicago Cubs from returning to the World Series in 2017.
But the throbbing pain has persisted and become more acute in the last four seasons, leading to the inevitability of major changes to a core that won a Series title in their mid-20s with several seasons of All-Star potential ahead of them.
Here's a season-by-season look at the warning signs and deficiencies that kept the Cubs from returning to the Fall Classic and prevented them from winning a playoff game since 2017.
2017
Already locked up in long-term deals with Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward, the Cubs had no room to match the five-year, $82.5 million contract Dexter Fowler signed with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.
The financial decision was wise, but putting their trust in Kyle Schwarber, who missed virtually all of 2016 with a severe left knee injury and had only 278 major-league plate appearances, wasn't so keen.
Schwarber's average dipped under .200 in May, and his on-base percentage dipped below .300 later in the month. The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa on June 22.
Nearly all the starters who contributed to 81 wins and posted a 2.96 ERA in 2016 were fatigued from the World Series odyssey, and their performance dipped to 48 wins and a 4.12 ERA.
Injury-prone left-hander Brett Anderson signed but started only six games, prompting the Cubs to trade for Jose Quintana two weeks before the July 31 trade deadline at the cost of their top two prospects — slugger Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease, who this season contributed to the Chicago White Sox's first playoff appearance in 12 years.
The Cubs wiped out a 5\u00bd-game deficit in less than two weeks after the All-Star break, tabling Epstein's option to trade short-term assets. They played their best baseball in the final two months to pull away to their second consecutive NL Central title. But after the Cubs the Washington Nationals 3-2 in the NL Division Series, the offense went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position as the Dodgers won the NLCS 4-1.
2018
The lack of clutch hitting resulted in a new hitting coach. But even newcomer Chili Davis was surprised by the change.
"(John) Mallee was a very good hitting coach," said Davis, who stressed hitting to all fields. "It's surprising to me a team that had been to the playoffs three years in a row and won a World Series within a year was going to make a change."
Then after the Cubs had a .705 OPS in the second half, Davis became the fall guy: He was fired after only one season. The Mets subsequently hired him, and youngsters Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith have prospered under Davis' supervision.
Ian Happ hit a home run on the first pitch of the season but lost his full-time leadoff duties less than one month later.
To replace starters Jake Arrieta and John Lackey, the Cubs signed free agents Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood. They also added relievers Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek to cushion the free-agent departure of closer Wade Davis.
But the lack of a fertile farm system became more apparent. Chatwood walked 85 in the first four months, forcing a deadline trade for left-hander Cole Hamels. Darvish had control problems and didn't pitch after May 20 because of right elbow surgery.
Some unpaid advisers said the Milwaukee Brewers' 18-6 record in their final 24 games earned them the NL Central title, adding that the Cubs' late stretch of 29 games in 30 days took its toll.
But quality depth on expanded September rosters would have alleviated the reliance on the starters. And the Cubs failed to bury the Brewers by losing four of six games to them after holding a five-game lead with four weeks left.
2019
Manager Joe Maddon took a more active role in his last season with the Cubs. But some of the same problems persisted. Infielder Addison Russell, after serving a 40-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, committed mental lapses on the field and regressed at the plate.
Russell's return in early May occurred around the same time veteran Ben Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP and the team's best contact hitter, left to address a family matter and didn't return until September.
Meanwhile, infielder Daniel Descalso tried to play through a sore left ankle, and his production dipped dramatically.
The bullpen, without the injured Morrow, struggled at the start and at the finish. Carl Edwards Jr., who came within one out of earning the save in Game 7 of the 2016 Series, was plagued by inconsistency and injuries and was dealt at the trade deadline.
Prospects Dillon Maples and James Norwood were inconsistent. Adbert Alzolay was hurt in spring training, pitched impressively in his first two major-league appearances in late June but got tagged in Pittsburgh and never made another major contribution.
The offense's struggles against left-handers surfaced with a .239 average, and not even an infusion from trade-deadline acquisition Nicholas Castellanos could prevent the Cubs from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The midseason signing of Craig Kimbrel to a multiyear contract didn't provide instant results and tied up $43 million in salary obligations through 2021.
2020
Through three weeks of the pandemic-shortened 60-game season, the Cubs arguably were the most entertaining team to watch as a boisterous dugout supported every batter on each pitch, resulting in timely hits and enough run support to help an exceptional rotation.
But the contributions from Happ and Jason Heyward went only so far for first-year manager David Ross.
"In a 60-game season, there's no time to make anything up," said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who hit .222. "We won the division. (But) at the end of the day, we didn't come through offensively."
The power never arrived, and the strikeouts piled up.
Baez, who missed nearly the final four weeks of 2019 because of a broken left thumb, struck out in 31.9% of his plate appearances and walked only seven times.
Bryant never got untracked in the leadoff spot and was saddled with an array of injuries for the second time in three seasons.
Despite the warm weather that persisted through mid-September, the Cubs hit a franchise-low .210 at Wrigley Field with only 30 homers in 33 games. They also hit .196 with a .311 slugging percentage against left-handers.
Meanwhile, DJ LeMahieu, who was part of a four-player trade from the Cubs to the Colorado Rockies shortly after President Theo Epstein's arrival in 2011, has a 86.9 contact rate and won the 2020 American League batting title with the New York Yankees.
Fill-in pitchers Alec Mills — who threw a no-hitter against the Brewers on Sept. 13 in Milwaukee — and Alzolay filled in capably, but more help is needed to brace for the impending departures of Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and Jon Lester.
It could mean trading Bryant, Baez, Schwarber or Willson Contreras.
But we thought that could happen two years ago when the problems surfaced — and well before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled finances throughout baseball.
