After another Cubs playoff dud, a look at what's gone wrong since 2016 championship

World Series hangover to just over?

It was supposed to be a mild case of a championship hangover that kept the Chicago Cubs from returning to the World Series in 2017.

But the throbbing pain has persisted and become more acute in the last four seasons, leading to the inevitability of major changes to a core that won a Series title in their mid-20s with several seasons of All-Star potential ahead of them.

Here's a season-by-season look at the warning signs and deficiencies that kept the Cubs from returning to the Fall Classic and prevented them from winning a playoff game since 2017.

2017

Already locked up in long-term deals with Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward, the Cubs had no room to match the five-year, $82.5 million contract Dexter Fowler signed with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

The financial decision was wise, but putting their trust in Kyle Schwarber, who missed virtually all of 2016 with a severe left knee injury and had only 278 major-league plate appearances, wasn't so keen.

Schwarber's average dipped under .200 in May, and his on-base percentage dipped below .300 later in the month. The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa on June 22.