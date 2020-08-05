Adrian Houser throws seven shutout innings, Brewers blank White Sox

From the infirmary

White Sox: Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list and might need offseason surgery, general manager Rick Hahn said. Hahn was optimistic Madrigal (separated left shoulder) will return by the end of the month, after the rookie was hurt sliding into third on Tuesday. ... Encarnación is day to day after leaving Tuesday’s game because of inflammation near his left shoulder, in the joint between his collarbone and sternum. ... Hahn said shortstop Tim Anderson (strained right groin) will begin workouts at the team's auxiliary site on Thursday. ... Hahn also is optimistic left-hander Carlos Rodon and right-hander Reynaldo Lopez will return in the next few weeks after being sidelined because of soreness in their pitching shoulders.