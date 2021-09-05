 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adrian Houser throws 3-hit shutout, Brewers beat Cardinals
0 Comments
topical alert
BREWERS

Adrian Houser throws 3-hit shutout, Brewers beat Cardinals

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser pitched Milwaukee’s first complete-game shutout since 2014, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday night.

Not since Kyle Lohse blanked Cincinnati on two hits on Sept. 24, 2014, had a Milwaukee pitcher gone the distance without allowing a run. The Brewers had played 1,011 games since then, marking the longest active streak in the majors.

“It’s hard to do,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Credit to Adrian for getting it done.”

Houser (8-6) didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. The 28-year-old righty struck out seven, walked none and blanked the playoff-contending Cardinals on 100 pitches.

“It was a gem, there’s no question about it,” Counsell said.

This was Houser’s first pro shutout. It came in his 51st start in the majors — he also started 114 times in the minors during a career that began in 2011 in the Houston organization.

An above-average sinker got him to the big league level and helped him throw first-pitch strikes to 20 of his first 22 batters.

“That’s just been a product of all the work we’ve been putting in between starts, finally getting back able to establish that back door sinker to use it well and finally be effective with it,” Houser said. “I think they weren’t picking that up well and I was able to go back and forth with it.”

Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run, the only run that Houser and the NL Central leaders needed.

“If you give a pitcher who’s really locked in a lead like that and it makes it harder to get him out of that zone because he feels like he’s got a little room,” Counsell said.

Kwang Hyun Kim (6-7) had held Milwaukee to just two runs over 17⅓ innings in three previous starts, but saw that double total in two innings.

The Brewers added three runs in the second on RBI singles by Rowdy Tellez and Urias and a ground-rule double by Luke Maile.

Kim exited with two outs in the second after Willy Adames got Milwaukee’s seventh hit.

“Talking to (catcher Yadier Molina) when we took him out, everything was just in the middle part of the strike zone,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He wasn’t below it, he wasn’t above it; he was just in the middle part of the strike zone. It’s not a good recipe for soft contact.”

Jake Woodford took over and threw 5⅓ scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

From the infirmary

Cardinals left-hander Andrew Miller threw a bullpen session without issue and could return from the injured list sometime in the next week, manager Mike Shildt said.

Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia sat out a second straight game with a sore hamstring. The injury isn’t serious, according to manager Craig Counsell, but the Brewers are taking a cautious approach to get Garcia back to full strength for the stretch run.

Up next

The series wraps up Sunday with Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.27 ERA) facing off against Cardinals left-hander Jon Lester (5-6, 5.05).

+2 
brewers mug 9-4

Houser
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Jump Around' returns to Camp Randall

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics