Adrian Houser throws 3-hit shutout, Brewers beat Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser pitched Milwaukee’s first complete-game shutout since 2014, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday night.
Not since Kyle Lohse blanked Cincinnati on two hits on Sept. 24, 2014, had a Milwaukee pitcher gone the distance without allowing a run. The Brewers had played 1,011 games since then, marking the longest active streak in the majors.
“It’s hard to do,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Credit to Adrian for getting it done.”
Houser (8-6) didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. The 28-year-old righty struck out seven, walked none and blanked the playoff-contending Cardinals on 100 pitches.
“It was a gem, there’s no question about it,” Counsell said.
This was Houser’s first pro shutout. It came in his 51st start in the majors — he also started 114 times in the minors during a career that began in 2011 in the Houston organization.
An above-average sinker got him to the big league level and helped him throw first-pitch strikes to 20 of his first 22 batters.
“That’s just been a product of all the work we’ve been putting in between starts, finally getting back able to establish that back door sinker to use it well and finally be effective with it,” Houser said. “I think they weren’t picking that up well and I was able to go back and forth with it.”
Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run, the only run that Houser and the NL Central leaders needed.
“If you give a pitcher who’s really locked in a lead like that and it makes it harder to get him out of that zone because he feels like he’s got a little room,” Counsell said.
Kwang Hyun Kim (6-7) had held Milwaukee to just two runs over 17⅓ innings in three previous starts, but saw that double total in two innings.
The Brewers added three runs in the second on RBI singles by Rowdy Tellez and Urias and a ground-rule double by Luke Maile.
Kim exited with two outs in the second after Willy Adames got Milwaukee’s seventh hit.
“Talking to (catcher Yadier Molina) when we took him out, everything was just in the middle part of the strike zone,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He wasn’t below it, he wasn’t above it; he was just in the middle part of the strike zone. It’s not a good recipe for soft contact.”
Jake Woodford took over and threw 5⅓ scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.
From the infirmary
Cardinals left-hander Andrew Miller threw a bullpen session without issue and could return from the injured list sometime in the next week, manager Mike Shildt said.
Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia sat out a second straight game with a sore hamstring. The injury isn’t serious, according to manager Craig Counsell, but the Brewers are taking a cautious approach to get Garcia back to full strength for the stretch run.
Up next
The series wraps up Sunday with Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.27 ERA) facing off against Cardinals left-hander Jon Lester (5-6, 5.05).
Awesome August: Milwaukee Brewers turn in outstanding performances over their recent red-hot stretch
BRAD BOXBERGER
Boxberger has been a reliable option in high-leverage, late-inning situations all season but has done some of his best work over the last month. In 13 August appearances, Boxberger has allowed just one earned run over 12 1/3 innings (0.73 ERA) with 17 strikeouts and only two walks.
He's allowed just two runs over his last 23 appearances (22 1/3 innings) for a 0.81 ERA while holding opponents to a .158 batting average during that stretch.
"He’s been a stabilizing influence in our bullpen,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He has been a closer with other teams, so he has that low heartbeat in those situations. And he has been locked in with his stuff, locating pitches exceptionally well. He’s definitely been a big plus for us.”
JOSH HADER
Like Boxberger, Hader has been phenomenal all season but has been especially good in August. In nine outings, he's allowed just three hits with a pair of walks for an 8.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio and hasn't allowed a run over 8 1/3 innings of work while converting all six of his save opportunities.
"We have the best closer in baseball," first baseman Rowdy Tellez said.
For the season, Hader is tied for third among all MLB relievers with 27 saves.
LUIS URIAS
The infielder is batting .286 (20-for-70) this month with five home runs, 11 RBIs and an .890 OPS and is second on the team this season with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, 175 total bases, 41 extra-base hits and 48 walks while leading the team with 64 runs scored.
"I think Luis has had a really good season," Counsell said. "Offensively, he's been a really key part of this thing. He's been really consistent offensively and his ability to move around positions has helped us. ... He's still a young player but he's getting better offensively. He's shown power and he's shown the fact that he's going to be a good hitter, a good offensive player. It's been a really good season for Luis. A lot of progress."
DEVIN WILLIAMS
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year was untouchable during the abbreviated 60-game season in 2020 and while nobody expected him to be able to replicate those numbers over the course of 162 games this year, he's come as close as possible over the last few weeks.
Williams has allowed just a single unearned run over 13 August appearances while striking out 21 of 50 batters faced.
He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 20 appearances and has a 0.32 ERA over his last 30 outings.
"Devin's been exceptional," Counsell said. "He's just throwing the ball well. He's in a good spot and he's been throwing the ball really good for a long period of time."
CHRISTIAN YELICH
Since returning from a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Yelich has looked much more like the two-time NL batting champ and 2018 NL Most Valuable Player than the player who batted just .235 through the first four months of the season.
In 21 August games, Yelich is batting .315 and has a .359 (23-for-64) average with two homes and 12 RBIs over his last 17 games.
"It's nice to contribute, for sure," Yelich said. "Obviously it hasn't been the greatest year, performance-wise, for myself but the story's not written yet. We have a long way to go. There's a lot of baseball yet to be played, not just in the regular season but hopefully the postseason. The season's far from over."
Yelich brings an 8-game hitting streak into the Giants series and is batting .414 (12-for-29) during that stretch.