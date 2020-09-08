Adrian Houser struggles in Brewers' loss to Tigers

"That's Miguel Cabrera, but we've got to get the last out of the inning right there," Counsell said. "We had a chance to get to the sixth down 2-0, and then it's a ballgame."

Houser was charged with five runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six over 4⅔ innings. After allowing just one earned run over 12 innings in his first two starts, he's allowed 30 earned runs over his past seven starts for an 8.90 ERA during that stretch.

"I've been working on some things, here and there, the last few starts, trying to get some things figured out," Houser said. "Tonight, I thought I had everything working how we wanted, and all that kind of stuff. It just wasn't my night. We didn't get the results that we wanted."

The Brewers produced 10 hits but were just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. While they avoided the kind of rally-killing strikeouts that have cost them countless scoring opportunities this season, they were done in by a Tigers defense that turned double plays in three straight innings.

"I think we had a leadoff hitter on in four of the first five innings and I think we had a man on second with nobody out in two of those innings," Counsell said. "We created some chances but the double plays wiped us out of those innings."