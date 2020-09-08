Adrian Houser struggles in Brewers' loss to Tigers

DETROIT — Adrian Houser was one batter away from getting out of a fifth-inning jam and finishing on a high note Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for Houser that batter was future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who drew a four-pitch walk to keep the inning alive and set the stage for a four-run burst that was the turning point in the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Houser (1-4) was looking to get back on track after a string of rough outings and got off to a good start. He didn't allow a hit until Sergio Alcantara's two-out triple in the third, but he hit Jonathan Schoop with a 2-1 sinker to lead off the fourth and fell behind 1-0 later in the inning on Willi Castro's RBI single.
The first two Detroit batters reached to open the fifth. Houser retired Alcantara on a fly ball but Victor Reyes made it 2-0 with an RBI single. Houser picked up his second out when Isaac Paredes grounded out to third, bringing up Cabrera.
"I was trying to go after him," Houser said. "I wanted to get him to hit a ground ball and get out of the inning. I just wasn't able to finish my pitches. I missed the zone with a couple down low and didn't really execute like I wanted to."
Brent Suter took over and allowed a two-run single to Jeimer Candelario as the Tigers opened a 4-0 cushion.
"That's Miguel Cabrera, but we've got to get the last out of the inning right there," Counsell said. "We had a chance to get to the sixth down 2-0, and then it's a ballgame."
Houser was charged with five runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six over 4⅔ innings. After allowing just one earned run over 12 innings in his first two starts, he's allowed 30 earned runs over his past seven starts for an 8.90 ERA during that stretch.
"I've been working on some things, here and there, the last few starts, trying to get some things figured out," Houser said. "Tonight, I thought I had everything working how we wanted, and all that kind of stuff. It just wasn't my night. We didn't get the results that we wanted."
The Brewers produced 10 hits but were just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. While they avoided the kind of rally-killing strikeouts that have cost them countless scoring opportunities this season, they were done in by a Tigers defense that turned double plays in three straight innings.
"I think we had a leadoff hitter on in four of the first five innings and I think we had a man on second with nobody out in two of those innings," Counsell said. "We created some chances but the double plays wiped us out of those innings."
Milwaukee avoided being shut out for a third time this season with a three-run rally in the ninth against Tigers right-hander José Cisnero.
Keston Hiura got things started with a leadoff double and scored the Brewers' first run on Jedd Gyorko's one-out single to left. Base hits from Daniel Vogelbach and Avisail Garcia made it an 8-2 game, and after Orlando Arcia flew out to center, Omar Narvaez drove in another run with a single to center.
Bryan Garcia took over for Cisnero and loaded the bases by walking Luis Urias before Ben Gamel popped out to third baseman Isaac Paredes in foul territory for the final out.
The loss was Milwaukee's third in a row and leaves the Brewers 18-22, 2½ games back of second-place St. Louis in the National League Central Division and two games out of a wild card spot.
With 19 games left, including eight against the Cubs and Cardinals looming over the next week, Wednesday's series finale has some added importance.
"We're in September and we're chasing (a playoff spot), so we can say the rest of the way that these are important games," Counsell said. "You lose a game and you decrease your margin for error. That's where it sits. Tomorrow's not the last game of the season, but it's a big game."
Around the horn
Right-handed reliever Corey Knebel was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game after being sidelined since Aug. 20 with a strained right hamstring. ... Outfielder Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after sitting out the series in Cleveland with a sore left hamstring. ... First baseman Justin Smoak, who was designated for assignment on Sept. 3, cleared waivers and was released, making him a free agent.
