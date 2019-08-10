MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser struck out a career-high 10 and rookie Keston Hiura hit his 14th home run as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night at Miller Park and extended their winning streak to five games.
Houser (5-5) limited the Rangers to one run, a solo homer by Danny Santana in the sixth inning. He allowed three hits and a walk over six innings, his longest performance in nine starts this season.
Milwaukee pulled within 1½ games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.
Houser struck out the first two batters before mishandling a ground ball off the bat of Elvis Andrus. Then, in a scene reminiscent of his big league debut last season, he drew a visit from the team’s medical staff when he appeared to throw up behind the mound.
Houser then struck out Roughed Odor to get out of the inning and didn’t allow another baserunner until the fifth, when Nomar Mazara reached on a leadoff walk. Logan Forsythe followed with a single for Texas’ first hit of the game. Houser coaxed a pair of force outs, and then struck out pinch hitter Willie Calhoun.
Milwaukee’s offense staked Houser to an early lead. In the first inning, Trent Grisham scored on a wild pitch by Pedro Payano, and the Brewers opened up a 2-0 lead when Hiura led off the third with a solo shot off Payano.
Payano (1-1) was charged with three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings.
Santana’s 18th homer put Texas on the board in the sixth, and Shin-Soo Choo made it a one-run game with his 19th homer, off Brewers reliever Drew Pomeranz.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said he was “better than (he) was yesterday” but sat out for a fifth straight game due to back spasms.
Right-hander Jordan Lyles (7-7, 4.97 ERA) is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in today’s series finale while the Rangers will counter with lefty Mike Minor (10-6, 3.06). Lyles has a 1.80 in two starts for the Brewers, who acquired him from Pittsburgh ahead of the trade deadline.