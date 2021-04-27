Adrian Houser hits first homer, pitches Brewers past Marlins

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser pitched effectively into the sixth inning and hit his first career home run, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

Houser began the day 2-for-28 (.071) with 21 strikeouts in his career at the plate. With two outs and no one on base in the second, he lined the first pitch from Daniel Castano over the wall in center field.

"It was pretty awesome," Houser said. "To be honest, I didn't know where it went off the bat. I know I hit it really hard. It felt really good and felt like a good swing, just didn't know where it went. When I looked up, the lights started going out and so it was, 'Oh, home run.'"

Tyrone Taylor followed with a homer. Taylor finished with three RBIs.

"I was pretty shocked, because he hits the low ball well," Castano said of Taylor's home run on a high pitch. "I tried to go up and in, I think I just left it up middle, so he was able to get the barrel to it."

Houser (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 5⅔ innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances. He has not allowed a run this season in eight appearances.