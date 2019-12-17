Addition of Avisail Garcia gives Brewers options in outfield

MILWAUKEE — While David Stearns was introducing the Milwaukee Brewers' latest acquisition Monday morning, he was already putting the finishing touches on another.
Stearns, the Brewers' president of baseball operations, had just finished Josh Lindblom's introductory news conference when word got out that the Brewers had reached agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with outfielder Avisail Garcia.
Tuesday, after Garcia passed a physical, it was official.
"We're excited to be able to add (Garcia)," Stearns said. "We think he fits our club well and we think he's going to help us win more games."
Garcia, 28, slashed .282/.332/.464 with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .796 in 125 games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, who signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal after the Chicago White Sox non-tendered him in the wake of an injury-plagued 2018 season.
“I stayed healthy all season," Garcia said. "The trainers in Tampa did a great job with me. When you’re healthy, you can do a lot of things. I think that’s the case with me. I got to play every single game. I got surgery on my knee in 2018, now I go to Tampa and stay healthy, and I put up good numbers."
On the surface, adding Garcia creates another outfield log jam for the Brewers, similar to the one created by the addition of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich two years ago. Milwaukee now has five outfielders on the roster in Cain, Gracia, Yelich, Ryan Braun and Ben Gamel.
"It just gives us a tremendous about of flexibility and versatility on our roster to make sure that every day, we'll have three high-quality outfielders manning all three outfield positions," Stearns said. "It gives (manager) Craig (Counsell) a lot of options as we go into the season."
Garcia has been primarily a right fielder during his career — the position Yelich has played for Milwaukee the past two seasons. Stearns noted Garcia and Yelich are capable of playing all three outfield positions and anticipates both doing that next season.
"I don't think anything is set in stone there," Stearns said. "We'll get to spring training and see where everyone is comfortable. If Christian has a comfort level in right field, then that's obviously going to be a priority."
One solution to the logjam is to shift Ryan Braun to first base. The team experimented with that move at the start of the 2018 season but eventually abandoned it when Jesus Aguilar forced his way into the starting job.
"Ryan's going to see some time at first base," Stearns said. "I don't think that will be his sole position but I think he will see some time at first base. He's open to it, he understands it. We certainly believe he can play over there at a good level so that will be part of the rotation in 2020 but that will not be his exclusive position."
Garcia's signing caps a busy week for Stearns who has completed deals with two starting pitchers since returning from baseball's winter meetings in San Diego. The Brewers still have needs at third base as well as in the bullpen and Stearns expects to remain busy right until the regular season begins in March.
"Obviously, a lot has happened from a roster-construction standpoint over the last week to 10 days here and we still have three months of off-season left," Stearns said. "So I imagine there will be more roster construction moves and more acquisition over the course of the offseason."
Signed by the Tigers as an amateur free agent in July 2007, Garcia has a career average of .272 with 96 home runs and 374 RBIs. His best year came with the White Sox in 2017 when he hit .330 with an .885 OPS and earned a spot on the American League All-Star team that summer.