Addition of Avisail Garcia gives Brewers options in outfield

"It just gives us a tremendous about of flexibility and versatility on our roster to make sure that every day, we'll have three high-quality outfielders manning all three outfield positions," Stearns said. "It gives (manager) Craig (Counsell) a lot of options as we go into the season."

Garcia has been primarily a right fielder during his career — the position Yelich has played for Milwaukee the past two seasons. Stearns noted Garcia and Yelich are capable of playing all three outfield positions and anticipates both doing that next season.

"I don't think anything is set in stone there," Stearns said. "We'll get to spring training and see where everyone is comfortable. If Christian has a comfort level in right field, then that's obviously going to be a priority."

One solution to the logjam is to shift Ryan Braun to first base. The team experimented with that move at the start of the 2018 season but eventually abandoned it when Jesus Aguilar forced his way into the starting job.

"Ryan's going to see some time at first base," Stearns said. "I don't think that will be his sole position but I think he will see some time at first base. He's open to it, he understands it. We certainly believe he can play over there at a good level so that will be part of the rotation in 2020 but that will not be his exclusive position."