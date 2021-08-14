Aaron Ashby, Brewers beat Pirates in Game 2 to earn doubleheader split

A throwing error by catcher Michael Perez allowed a run to score in the fifth before Tellez connected.

Peterson, Garcia, Willy Adames and Omar Narvaez had two hits each.

Keller has lost all three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and surrendered nine hits, walked one and struck out three.

In the opener, Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times.

"You grow up as a kid and your dream is to play in the major leagues," said Newman, who came into the game hitting just .218. "Coming off the field, someone told me I was part of a major league record and that's really something. It's something you dream about. It's an honor."

Newman's third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds' two-run homer. That outburst broke the game open, giving the Pirates a 12-4 lead.

The only Pirates to previously hit four doubles in a game were Hall of Famer Paul Waner in 1932 and Adam Frazier in 2019.