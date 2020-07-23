A key issue for MLB: Social distancing difficult around home plate

"In the big picture, I'm worried because if one gets it, everyone gets it. That's how the virus is. That's what gets me scared about it," Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez said. "Everyone knows the healthiest team is going to win. We're all going to try and help each other stay healthy. Everybody knows it's a dangerous position we're in right now, but I'm trying not to think about it.?

The New York Yankees have two players who say they'll wear masks at least some of the time around home plate - outfielder Clint Frazier and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Frazier was among the first MLB players to declare he'd wear a face covering full-time, and he's been experimenting with different models to see what feels best in the batter's box.

"I'm just trying to show that it's easy to do and it's the right thing to do," Frazier said. "If it helps a little bit, it's not hard to do, so I'm going to try to do it as much as I can. Hopefully someone sees it and maybe they do it, too."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone supports players wearing masks if they're comfortable doing it, but isn't mandating it. Neither is MLB - players must use face coverings elsewhere in the ballpark, but not during on-field activities.