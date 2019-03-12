As the Cubs try to bounce back from last year’s second-place finish in the NL Central, there’s other ground they need to gain to overtake the Brewers.
While the Cubs added four-time All-Star Cole Hamels and seasoned reliever Jesse Chavez to strengthen their pitching staff for the 2018 stretch drive, the Brewers didn’t need to bring in major pitching reinforcements this winter because of the contributions from homegrown talent such as Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta.
“Their experience is very important, and their success at the end of the year is very important,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who is scheduled to start Burnes, 24, against the Cubs on Sunday at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
“But they’re still young starting pitchers. They have challenges, we have challenges. I think there’s unknowns there. But we know they’re talented and have had success. It’s their time. It really is.”
And the ability to produce pitching from within the organization has enabled them to add position help with the signings of catcher Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas to one-year contracts.
The Cubs, meanwhile, are relying on the likes of 35-year-old left-handers Jon Lester and Hamels to remain productive and left-hander Mike Montgomery to again transition from the bullpen to the rotation at midseason, giving the starters an occasional breather or filling in because of an injury, as was the case last May with Yu Darvish.
But Montgomery spent nearly three weeks on the injury list in August with a shoulder strain. The Cubs’ other insurance policies are Tyler Chatwood, who lost his spot in the rotation in late July, and Alec Mills.
Their forecast for in-house, long-range depth come from right-hander Adbert Alzolay and left-hander Justin Steele — if they advance in their development. Both pitchers, as expected, were optioned Saturday to the minors to build their endurance for the season.
“These are the kind of kids you’ve got to keep healthy,” manager Joe Maddon said before Alzolay and Steele were optioned. “They’re so impactful for an organization down the road.”
The Cubs shut down Alzolay for two weeks after he felt a tweak on his right side a week before the first workout for pitchers and catchers, though they emphasized it was precautionary. Alzolay plans to resume throwing next week, but this was an untimely setback.
Alzolay, 23, was on the verge of a promotion in 2018 before suffering a season-ending lat strain May 29 after throwing four no-hit innings for Triple-A Iowa. The plan for Alzolay, whom FanGraphs ranked as the organization’s No. 4 prospect, was to be used as a reliever and spot starter in the second half.
“I think the process this time will be a little faster,” Alzolay said.
Alzolay hopes to join a small group of homegrown players who have had stints with the major-league team, including relievers Dillon Maples and James Norwood.
“All these years playing with these guys is very good,” Alzolay said. “I’m happy because I’ll be back on the field soon and getting 100 percent ready to be in the bigs.”
The development of Steele, 23, could be accelerated now that he’s nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery. A stint in the Arizona Fall League helped Steele build strength and gain experience, and his velocity is returning to the mid-90-mph range consistently.
“I forget I had surgery sometimes,” said Steele, a 2014 fifth-round pick who is ranked fifth among Cubs prospects.
Steele struck out 53 in 46 2/3 innings at three levels last season and will return to Double-A Tennessee for the start of 2019 with the majors realistically in sight.
“This is what I’ve been thinking about since I was 4 years old,” said Steele, who signed with the Cubs for a $1 million bonus, forgoing a scholarship to Southern Mississippi. “I remember in my kindergarten and first-grade classes, the teachers would ask, ‘What do you want to be?’
“Kids would say an astronaut or police officer. I always wanted to be a baseball player, so this is a dream come true. This is what I want to be. This is what I want to do with my life. So it feels very good to be here.”