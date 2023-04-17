The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a rocky start to their 10-game, three-city tour last week, dropping two of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks to open their first extended road trip of the season.

Milwaukee stabilized by taking the first two late-night contests against the San Diego Padres and maintained its winning record despite losing 10-3 on Saturday afternoon in southern California.

With the Brewers kicking off their three-game stop in Seattle on Monday night, here are five things we've learned about the team on its road trip so far.

1. Rotation under fire

The Brewers got some bad news last week with one of their top pitchers expected to miss more time than expected with an injury. Brandon Woodruff has a strain in his right shoulder and will be sidelined longer than originally thought, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with what the team said was inflammation. He had an MRI that revealed a strain under his scapula.

Counsell said Woodruff won't do any throwing until the Brewers return from their road trip. Woodruff, an All-Star in 2019 and 2021, is 0-1 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts this season.

“We'll have the doctors re-examine him when we get back home and hopefully start to nail down a rehab progression and timeline,” Counsell said. "It's going to be longer than two weeks obviously now. We all want to know and Woody wants to know."

The Brewers suffered another blow to their pitching staff in Saturday's loss when rookie reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw by a 105.1 mph line drive by Manny Machado and came out of the game.

The impact knocked Varland to the ground and he woozily stood up and dropped his glove as two teammates and a trainer rushed to his side. He went down on his knees as he was tended to and then walked off the field with two trainers. It was not immediately known how much time Varland is expected to miss.

2. Longest-tenured leader

In Tuesday's win at Arizona, Counsell made Brewers history as he moved into the franchise's top spot for most games as a manager.

Managing his 1,181st game for Milwaukee, Counsell passed Phil Garner's mark of 1,180 — set from 1992-99.

Counsell, the longest-tenured active manager in the National League and third in the majors, also holds the No. 1 spot for most wins as a Brewers manager with 625 through play on Saturday, beating out Garner (563) and Ned Yost (457).

Counsell, who replaced Ron Roenicke when he took over as the 19th manager of the Brewers in May 2015, talked about the importance of relationships in baseball ahead of his achievement Tuesday.

"It's a critical part of it, I'd probably argue it's the most important part of it," he said ahead of Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks. "I think we get tied up in strategy and who's gonna pitch and things like that, but I think the relationships part of it. I'm managing people, it's a people job, and anybody that manages people, I think that it's really important and it should be at the forefront of every decision you make."

3. Contreras on a tear

Catcher William Contreras, in his first season with the Brewers, also had his eyes on a spot in the franchise record books.

The 25-year-old Contreras, the brother of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, joined the Brewers from Atlanta via a three-team trade in December and he's off to the hottest start of his career.

Before getting a day off Saturday, he entered the weekend having hit safely in his first 11 games, marking his longest streak. The only player in Brewers' history to start the season with a longer hitting streak is Dickie Thon, who hit safely in 13 straight games to open the 1993 campaign.

Through his first 11 games, Contreras — who hit .278 with 20 home runs and 39 RBIs last season with the Braves — is batting .350 with two doubles and four RBIs.

4. Burnes hitting his stride

After picking up a loss in the season opener by giving up four earned runs over five innings, Brewers starter Corbin Burnes didn't fare much better in his second outing before turning in a stellar performance his last time on the mound.

The 28-year-old righty, who won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award, gave up just three hits while striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings as he outdueled Merrill Kelly in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Counsell said it was some of the best pitching he's seen from Burnes, who's in his sixth season with Milwaukee.

“That’s as good of a start as Corbin has had in the big leagues,” he said. “I thought he was just awesome.”

After needing just 89 pitches to get through eight innings, Burnes said he wasn't overly concerned by his slow start.

“It’s about not hitting the panic button,” he said. “It’s very easy to start to panic, start looking at things and dig into something that’s not there. So for me, I took a brief look at the mechanics, took a brief look at the movement and everything was there.

“So it’s just getting up there, competing and being aggressive.”

5. Remembering Robinson

The Brewers and Padres joined the rest of the MLB teams on Saturday in celebrating the legacy of Jackie Robinson, who made his debut in the league 76 years ago on April 15, 1947.

Every player in the league wore a Dodger blue No. 42 on their jerseys Saturday in honor of Robinson's number. The players, coaches and umpires also wore a "42" patch on the side of their hats as the league celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Robinson played his first major league game for the Dodgers in 1947, going 0-for-3, but scoring the deciding run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves in Brooklyn. He was the first Black player to appear in the majors since 1884.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

