Having spent their first 28 seasons competing in the American League, the Milwaukee Brewers are currently at the midway point of a 12-game interleague stretch that's seeing them square off against some old rivals.

The Brewers (15-7) wrapped up a three-city, 10-game road trip last week by sweeping a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park before returning to American Family Field, where the Boston Red Sox took two of three games.

With Milwaukee opening a series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday before closing its homestand against the Los Angeles Angels, here's what we've learned from the team's play against AL competition.

1. Head of the class

Despite entering play on Monday in second place in the NL Central division, the Brewers hold the third best record among all 30 MLB teams.

While they trail the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) by a half game in the division, the Brewers are ahead of the rest of the pack in the NL. The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves are a game back of Milwaukee at 14-8.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who opened the season with a 13-game winning streak, hold the best record in baseball at 19-3 and they're the only team ahead of the Pirates and Brewers in the standings.

The Brewers are set to face the Rays in a three-game series in St. Petersburg May 19-21 and they'll face the Pirates for the first time during a three-game series June 16-18 in Milwaukee.

2. Taking their lumps

The Brewers opened last week with another injury scare when pitching ace Corbin Burnes left Milwaukee's 7-3 win at Seattle with a left pectoral strain after throwing 5.1 innings.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had just recorded the first out of the sixth inning when he turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.

Burnes said after the game that he believed the injury happened two innings earlier when he made a tag during a rundown that ended the fourth inning and added he didn't want the discomfort turning into a bigger problem.

“Just one of those things that it was starting to cramp up and tighten up and it was affecting me mechanically,” Burnes said after picking up his second win of the season. “The more I threw the more it was starting to get not necessarily painful but just started to cramp up and started to get tighter and tighter.”

The 28-year-old righty returned to the mound on Sunday against Boston, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters.

Milwaukee will likely be without one of its top rookies the rest of the season after outfielder Garett Mitchell hurt his left shoulder during the 10th inning of the Brewers' 11-inning win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Mitchell, who's hitting .259 with three home runs and six RBIs in 16 games this season, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation and will likely undergo surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the year.

3. Mastering the mound

The Milwaukee pitching staff has continued its strong start to the season, with the team's starters and relievers posting some of the lowest ERAs in baseball.

The Brewers staff as a whole has a 3.47 ERA, tied with the Braves for the lowest team ERA in the NL and sixth lowest in the majors. Tampa Bay's staff has the best ERA in baseball at 2.71, with the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers rounding out the top five.

Milwaukee's starters enter play on Monday with a 3.66 ERA — good for third in the NL and seventh in the big leagues — and they're holding hitters to a .226 average. The Brewers' relievers have been even harder to score on with the group posting a 3.28 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .231 average at the plate.

Righty Colin Rea is set to take the mound for Milwaukee in its series opener against Detroit on Monday night while looking for his first win of the season. The 32-year-old has made two starts and has a 4.22 ERA while holding batters to a .189 average over 10.2 innings.

4. Welcome to the show

Mitchell's injury opened the door for rookie Blake Perkins to make his big league debut on Wednesday and the 26-year-old hasn't wasted any time since being recalled from Class AAA Nashville.

Red Sox Brewers Milwaukee rookie Blake Perkins gets dunked on by teammate Willy Adames after the Brewers edged the Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday at American Family …

Perkins picked up his first hit and first run in the majors on Saturday in the fifth inning of the Brewers' 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

In 13 games with the Sounds this season, Perkins was hitting .292 with three RBIs and a home run in 54 plate appearances.

The Arizona native was selected by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2015 draft and has posted a .235 batting average over eight seasons in the minors.

5. Rowdy seeing red

Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear the last 10 games and the Brewers first baseman didn't slow down against one of his favorite opponents — the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old enters Monday's game against the Tigers hitting .232 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 20 games this season, with those numbers getting a boost from Tellez's recent production.

Over his last 10 games, Tellez has posted a .314 batting average to go along with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Hitting his sixth and seventh home runs of the season to put him in a tie for fourth in the NL with James Outman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tellez continued his years of success against Boston by hitting a long ball on Friday and following it up with an encore performance on Saturday.

Tellez, who faced Boston more frequently while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2018-21, has 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 37 career games against the Red Sox but hasn't figured out the secret to his success against them.

“I don’t know,” Tellez said. “They’re just the unfortunate team, I guess. Somebody’s always got to have one team to do better against than the others, and I guess the Sox are mine.”

