Having spent their first 28 seasons competing in the American League, the Milwaukee Brewers are currently at the midway point of a 12-game interleague stretch that's seeing them square off against some old rivals.
The Brewers (15-7) wrapped up a three-city, 10-game road trip last week by sweeping a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park before returning to American Family Field, where the Boston Red Sox took two of three games.
With Milwaukee opening a series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday before closing its homestand against the Los Angeles Angels, here's what we've learned from the team's play against AL competition.
1. Head of the class
Despite entering play on Monday in second place in the NL Central division, the Brewers hold the third best record among all 30 MLB teams.
While they trail the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) by a half game in the division, the Brewers are ahead of the rest of the pack in the NL. The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves are a game back of Milwaukee at 14-8.
The Tampa Bay Rays, who opened the season with a 13-game winning streak, hold the best record in baseball at 19-3 and they're the only team ahead of the Pirates and Brewers in the standings.
The Brewers are set to face the Rays in a three-game series in St. Petersburg May 19-21 and they'll face the Pirates for the first time during a three-game series June 16-18 in Milwaukee.
2. Taking their lumps
The Brewers opened last week with another injury scare when pitching ace Corbin Burnes left Milwaukee's 7-3 win at Seattle with a left pectoral strain after throwing 5.1 innings.
The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had just recorded the first out of the sixth inning when he turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.
Burnes said after the game that he believed the injury happened two innings earlier when he made a tag during a rundown that ended the fourth inning and added he didn't want the discomfort turning into a bigger problem.
“Just one of those things that it was starting to cramp up and tighten up and it was affecting me mechanically,” Burnes said after picking up his second win of the season. “The more I threw the more it was starting to get not necessarily painful but just started to cramp up and started to get tighter and tighter.”
The 28-year-old righty returned to the mound on Sunday against Boston, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters.
Milwaukee will likely be without one of its top rookies the rest of the season after outfielder Garett Mitchell hurt his left shoulder during the 10th inning of the Brewers' 11-inning win over the Mariners on Tuesday.
Mitchell, who's hitting .259 with three home runs and six RBIs in 16 games this season, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation and will likely undergo surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the year.
3. Mastering the mound
The Milwaukee pitching staff has continued its strong start to the season, with the team's starters and relievers posting some of the lowest ERAs in baseball.
The Brewers staff as a whole has a 3.47 ERA, tied with the Braves for the lowest team ERA in the NL and sixth lowest in the majors. Tampa Bay's staff has the best ERA in baseball at 2.71, with the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers rounding out the top five.
Milwaukee's starters enter play on Monday with a 3.66 ERA — good for third in the NL and seventh in the big leagues — and they're holding hitters to a .226 average. The Brewers' relievers have been even harder to score on with the group posting a 3.28 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .231 average at the plate.
Righty Colin Rea is set to take the mound for Milwaukee in its series opener against Detroit on Monday night while looking for his first win of the season. The 32-year-old has made two starts and has a 4.22 ERA while holding batters to a .189 average over 10.2 innings.
4. Welcome to the show
Mitchell's injury opened the door for rookie Blake Perkins to make his big league debut on Wednesday and the 26-year-old hasn't wasted any time since being recalled from Class AAA Nashville.
Milwaukee rookie Blake Perkins gets dunked on by teammate Willy Adames after the Brewers edged the Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday at American Family …
Perkins picked up his first hit and first run in the majors on Saturday in the fifth inning of the Brewers' 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
In 13 games with the Sounds this season, Perkins was hitting .292 with three RBIs and a home run in 54 plate appearances.
The Arizona native was selected by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2015 draft and has posted a .235 batting average over eight seasons in the minors.
5. Rowdy seeing red
Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear the last 10 games and the Brewers first baseman didn't slow down against one of his favorite opponents — the Boston Red Sox.
The 28-year-old enters Monday's game against the Tigers hitting .232 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 20 games this season, with those numbers getting a boost from Tellez's recent production.
Over his last 10 games, Tellez has posted a .314 batting average to go along with five homers and 12 RBIs.
Hitting his sixth and seventh home runs of the season to put him in a tie for fourth in the NL with James Outman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tellez continued his years of success against Boston by hitting a long ball on Friday and following it up with an encore performance on Saturday.
Tellez, who faced Boston more frequently while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2018-21, has 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 37 career games against the Red Sox but hasn't figured out the secret to his success against them.
“I don’t know,” Tellez said. “They’re just the unfortunate team, I guess. Somebody’s always got to have one team to do better against than the others, and I guess the Sox are mine.”
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Brewers vs. Tigers - 6:40 p.m.
April 25: Brewers vs. Tigers - 6:40 p.m.
April 26: Brewers vs. Tigers - 12:40 p.m.
April 28: Brewers vs. Angels - 7:10 p.m.
April 29: Brewers vs. Angels - 6:10 p.m.
April 30: Brewers vs. Angels - 1:10 p.m.
May 2: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m.
May 3: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m.
May 4: Brewers at Rockies - 2:10 p.m.
May 5: Brewers at Giants - 9:15 p.m.
May 6: Brewers at Giants - 6:15 p.m.
May 7: Brewers at Giants - 3:05 p.m.
May 8: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m.
May 9: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m.
May 10: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 12:40 p.m.
May 12: Brewers vs. Royals - 7:10 p.m.
May 13: Brewers vs. Royals - 6:10 p.m.
May 14: Brewers vs. Royals - 1:10 p.m.
May 15: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 16: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 17: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 19: Brewers at Rays - 5:40 p.m.
May 20: Brewers at Rays - 3:10 p.m.
May 21: Brewers at Rays - 12:40 p.m.
May 22: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m.
May 23: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m.
May 24: Brewers vs. Astros - 12:10 p.m.
May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m.
May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m.
May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m.
May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m.
May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m.
June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m.
June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m.
June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m.
June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m.
June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m.
June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m.
June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m.
June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m.
June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m.
June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m.
June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m.
June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m.
June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m.
June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m.
July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m.
July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m.
July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m.
July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m.
July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m.
July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m.
July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m.
July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m.
July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m.
Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m.
Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m.
Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m.
Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m.
Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.