MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' six-game homestand ended strong on Sunday as they swept the Kansas City Royals in three games with a 9-6 victory at American Family Field on Mother's Day.
The win closed a 4-2 homestand that saw the Brewers take back the top spot in the NL Central Division, bouncing back from a pair of losses to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week.
With Milwaukee (23-17) embarking on six-game, two-city trip to St. Louis and Tampa Bay while 1½ games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the division standings, here are five things we’ve learned about the Brewers through their third homestand of the season.
1. Bolstering the bullpen
Brewers manager Craig Counsell took left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer out of the starting rotation after he surrendered three earned runs in 3⅔ innings during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Los Angeles, but the 27-year-old took the move in stride.
Making his first appearance out of the bullpen since 2021 on Sunday, Lauer (4-4) earned the win after striking out six and throwing 4⅓ scoreless innings before giving up a pair of solo home runs to the Royals in the top of the ninth with the Brewers ahead by a handful of runs.
Carrying a 4.54 ERA in his third season with the Brewers, Lauer is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him start all 29 games he played, going 11-7 with a 3.69 ERA.
After spelling righty Colin Rea in the top of the fourth Sunday, Lauer finished the game, a decision he said was made as the game went on.
"It was an inning-by-inning kind of thing," he said. "I wasn't worried about how long I was going to be in there or how many pitches I was going to throw. I wanted to go out there and put up as many zeroes up as I could."
Milwaukee's bullpen entered Sunday's game with an NL-best 3.38 ERA after four relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings Saturday night in a 4-3 win over the Royals.
2. Keeping the streak alive
Second baseman Owen Miller may have only 25 games under his belt with the Brewers in his first season with the team, but he's been making the most of his opportunities with his hometown team.
With an RBI double in the bottom of the third Sunday, the Mequon native extended his streak of reaching base safely to a career-best 16 games.
During that stretch, the 26-year-old is hitting .346 (18 of 52) with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs. Overall, he's batting .314 with six doubles, the homer and seven RBIs.
After batting fifth in the order Sunday, Miller said he's just trying to help the team from whatever spot he's at in the lineup.
"I've been just trying to put good swings on balls and stay in the zone," he said. "Wherever I'm hitting in the lineup that day, whether it's leadoff, whether it's in the eight hole, whether it's in the five spot today, just doing whatever I'm called to do.
"Whether that's drive in runners or work some counts or get the inning started, I think that just being versatile in that aspect shows a lot."
3. Another gift for the moms
The Brewers came into Sunday's game with the best record in all of baseball in games played on Mother's Day, and while this year wasn't as dramatic as some in the past, there's was plenty to celebrate at the ballpark.
Milwaukee's seven-run third inning matched its highest single-inning output of the season, with the Brewers also posting seven in the fifth inning of their 10-0 win over the New York Mets on April 3 in Milwaukee.
There was no walk-off win — like the Brewers got with Bill Hall's heroics on Mother's Day in 2006 — but Milwaukee's 8-4 lead most of the way kept the crowd full of families entertained.
One part of the tradition that was on full display as Milwaukee honored breast cancer survivors and moms with a "Pink Out." With players wearing pink socks and cleats and using pink bats on both sides, the Brewers also recognized local cancer survivors on hand at the ballpark.
4. Trusting in Taylor
Outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in his fifth season with the Brewers, and he continues to be Mr. Reliable in the field.
The 29-year-old has yet to make an error during his MLB career, with his performance on Sunday bringing him to 397 total chances without an error.
His one successful chance in Sunday's win matched the most by a major league outfielder since Allen Craig went 397 chances without an error from 2010-15 with St. Louis and Boston.
Taylor hasn't had as much success at the plate while playing in 12 of the Brewers' 40 games this season and seeing his offensive production slip from the past two years. He's batting .200 with one home run and three RBIs after finishing the 2022 season with a .233 average and a career-high 17 home runs with 51 RBIs.
5. Rowdy does it
Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear for the past month, hitting .281 (25 of 89) over his last 26 games with eight home runs and 18 RBIs during that stretch.
He cooled off a bit during the homestand, recording just one RBI while playing five of the six games, but his third-inning single Sunday extended his hitting streak to four games.
The 28-year-old is batting .244 with a team-high 10 homers in his third season with the Brewers while tying Christian Yelich and Willy Adames for the team lead in RBIs with 23.
Tellez is on track to outpace his production from last season, when he hit .219 with 35 home runs and 89 RBIs in 153 games.
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2
Detroit's Eric Haase reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the
Tigers' 4-23 win over the Brewers on April 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss marked the first time of the season the Brewers dropped consecutive games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez reacts to flying out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Tellez responded with a home run in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as the Brewers dropped their third straight game.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2
Milwaukee's Victor Caratini celebrates his home run during the third inning of the
Brewers' 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win ended the Brewers' first losing streak of the season at three games.
Kenny Yoo, Associated Press
April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer catches a fly ball by during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer makes a diving catch during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Corbin Burnes earned his third win of the season after giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters over six innings of work.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer, left, reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of the
Angels' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Colorado's Randal Grichuk as he tries to score in the fourth inning of the
Rockies' 3-2 win over the Brewers on May 2, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames tags out Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the third inning of the
Rockies' 7-1 win over the Brewers on May 3, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6
Milwaukee relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Colorado's Brenton Doyle during the Rockies' five-run eighth inning in their
9-6 win over the Brewers on May 4, 2023, in Denver. Strzelecki picked up his second loss of the season after giving up three hits and five earned runs while securing just one out.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson strikes out during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 5, 2023, in San Francisco.
Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press
May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell is ejected by umpire Chris Guccione during the fourth inning of the
San Francisco Giants' 4-1 win over the Brewers on May 6, 2023, in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer scores against San Francisco catcher Blake Sabol during the ninth inning of the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Giants on May 7, 2023, in San Francisco. The win ended a six-game losing streak as Milwaukee wrapped up its road trip.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames soaks Joey Wiemer after the
Brewers' 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 8, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2
Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a home run to Los Angeles' Will Smith during the third inning of the
Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Brewers on May 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his fourth loss of the season after giving up a pair of homers and three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer can't catch a home run hit by Los Angeles' Will Smith during the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Brewers on May 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson scores past Kansas City catcher Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 5-1 win over the Royals on May 12, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer is soaked after hitting a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly during the ninth inning to lift the Brewers to a
4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on May 13, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
May 14: Brewers vs. Royals - 1:10 p.m.
May 15: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 16: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 17: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 19: Brewers at Rays - 5:40 p.m.
May 20: Brewers at Rays - 3:10 p.m.
May 21: Brewers at Rays - 12:40 p.m.
May 22: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m.
May 23: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m.
May 24: Brewers vs. Astros - 12:10 p.m.
May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m.
May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m.
May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m.
May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m.
May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m.
June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m.
June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m.
June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m.
June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m.
June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m.
June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m.
June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m.
June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m.
June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m.
June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m.
June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m.
June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m.
June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m.
June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m.
July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m.
July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m.
July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m.
July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m.
July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m.
July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m.
July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m.
July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m.
July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m.
Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m.
Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m.
Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m.
Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m.
Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.
