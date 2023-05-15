MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' six-game homestand ended strong on Sunday as they swept the Kansas City Royals in three games with a 9-6 victory at American Family Field on Mother's Day.

The win closed a 4-2 homestand that saw the Brewers take back the top spot in the NL Central Division, bouncing back from a pair of losses to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week.

With Milwaukee (23-17) embarking on six-game, two-city trip to St. Louis and Tampa Bay while 1½ games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the division standings, here are five things we’ve learned about the Brewers through their third homestand of the season.

1. Bolstering the bullpen

Brewers manager Craig Counsell took left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer out of the starting rotation after he surrendered three earned runs in 3⅔ innings during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Los Angeles, but the 27-year-old took the move in stride.

Making his first appearance out of the bullpen since 2021 on Sunday, Lauer (4-4) earned the win after striking out six and throwing 4⅓ scoreless innings before giving up a pair of solo home runs to the Royals in the top of the ninth with the Brewers ahead by a handful of runs.

Carrying a 4.54 ERA in his third season with the Brewers, Lauer is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him start all 29 games he played, going 11-7 with a 3.69 ERA.

After spelling righty Colin Rea in the top of the fourth Sunday, Lauer finished the game, a decision he said was made as the game went on.

"It was an inning-by-inning kind of thing," he said. "I wasn't worried about how long I was going to be in there or how many pitches I was going to throw. I wanted to go out there and put up as many zeroes up as I could."

Milwaukee's bullpen entered Sunday's game with an NL-best 3.38 ERA after four relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings Saturday night in a 4-3 win over the Royals.

2. Keeping the streak alive

Second baseman Owen Miller may have only 25 games under his belt with the Brewers in his first season with the team, but he's been making the most of his opportunities with his hometown team.

With an RBI double in the bottom of the third Sunday, the Mequon native extended his streak of reaching base safely to a career-best 16 games.

During that stretch, the 26-year-old is hitting .346 (18 of 52) with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs. Overall, he's batting .314 with six doubles, the homer and seven RBIs.

After batting fifth in the order Sunday, Miller said he's just trying to help the team from whatever spot he's at in the lineup.

"I've been just trying to put good swings on balls and stay in the zone," he said. "Wherever I'm hitting in the lineup that day, whether it's leadoff, whether it's in the eight hole, whether it's in the five spot today, just doing whatever I'm called to do.

"Whether that's drive in runners or work some counts or get the inning started, I think that just being versatile in that aspect shows a lot."

3. Another gift for the moms

The Brewers came into Sunday's game with the best record in all of baseball in games played on Mother's Day, and while this year wasn't as dramatic as some in the past, there's was plenty to celebrate at the ballpark.

Milwaukee's seven-run third inning matched its highest single-inning output of the season, with the Brewers also posting seven in the fifth inning of their 10-0 win over the New York Mets on April 3 in Milwaukee.

There was no walk-off win — like the Brewers got with Bill Hall's heroics on Mother's Day in 2006 — but Milwaukee's 8-4 lead most of the way kept the crowd full of families entertained.

One part of the tradition that was on full display as Milwaukee honored breast cancer survivors and moms with a "Pink Out." With players wearing pink socks and cleats and using pink bats on both sides, the Brewers also recognized local cancer survivors on hand at the ballpark.

4. Trusting in Taylor

Outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in his fifth season with the Brewers, and he continues to be Mr. Reliable in the field.

The 29-year-old has yet to make an error during his MLB career, with his performance on Sunday bringing him to 397 total chances without an error.

His one successful chance in Sunday's win matched the most by a major league outfielder since Allen Craig went 397 chances without an error from 2010-15 with St. Louis and Boston.

Taylor hasn't had as much success at the plate while playing in 12 of the Brewers' 40 games this season and seeing his offensive production slip from the past two years. He's batting .200 with one home run and three RBIs after finishing the 2022 season with a .233 average and a career-high 17 home runs with 51 RBIs.

5. Rowdy does it

Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear for the past month, hitting .281 (25 of 89) over his last 26 games with eight home runs and 18 RBIs during that stretch.

He cooled off a bit during the homestand, recording just one RBI while playing five of the six games, but his third-inning single Sunday extended his hitting streak to four games.

The 28-year-old is batting .244 with a team-high 10 homers in his third season with the Brewers while tying Christian Yelich and Willy Adames for the team lead in RBIs with 23.

Tellez is on track to outpace his production from last season, when he hit .219 with 35 home runs and 89 RBIs in 153 games.

