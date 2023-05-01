The Milwaukee Brewers' nine-game homestand ended on a sour note as the Los Angeles Angels avoided a series sweep with a 3-0 win on Sunday at American Family Field.

The loss wrapped up a 4-5 homestand and an April that saw the Brewers go 18-9 after dropping their season opener to the Chicago Cubs in late March.

With Milwaukee (18-10) embarking on six-game, two-city trip while sitting at second place in the National League Central Division behind the NL-leading Pittsburgh Pirates, here are five things we've learned about the Brewers through their second homestand of the season.

1. On the road to recovery

Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff cleared the next hurdle in his return from an injury to his pitching shoulder after undergoing a follow-up MRI. He's still a ways from returning to the mound, with Milwaukee eyeing late June for the righty's return to the majors.

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold stressed Sunday that the team's priority was maintaining Woodruff's health long term.

"In a lot of ways, we've gotten positive results on his shoulder," Arnold told Brewers.com. "We want to be cautious with him because we want to make sure he's pitching for us at the end of the season in big games."

Woodruff said on Sunday that results of the MRI confirmed the feeling he had earlier in the week but knows he has a long road ahead.

"I've been feeling pretty normal for probably the past week," Woodruff said, "so when I got the image and it showed everything's healing properly, still not completely healed but it's definitely a lot better than two weeks ago, it's super encouraging."

2. Stars come to town

After the Brewers dropped the first series of their homestand to the Detroit Tigers, they faced a tough challenge against an Angels lineup starring Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

The hard-hitting duo had their best performance of the three-game series on Saturday night as the Brewers held on for a 7-5 win to open the series 2-0.

After combining to go 2 of 8 in the opener with no runs scored, they got hot in the second game. While Trout did much of the damage in the loss with three hits, two home runs and five RBIs in four at-bats, Ohtani contributed as well by going 3-for-5. Trout's second home run came as Los Angeles was trying to rally in the top of the ninth inning, pulling within 7-5.

In the series finale on Sunday, Trout went hitless while striking out three times in four at-bats and Ohtani's sole hit was a solo homer in the top of the third inning that put the Angels ahead 2-0.

Ohtani's home run off Brewers starter Colin Rea reached 162 feet above the field and the ball left the bat with 114.3 exit velocity and a launch angle of 39 degrees, and after a hang time of 6.98 seconds it landed 413 feet away in deep center, wowing Los Angels manager Phil Nevin.

“I kept waiting for it to hit somewhere up on the scoreboard. Then I saw the metrics,” Nevin said after the game Sunday. “I haven’t seen many like that. He’s special, and we see something new each day with him.”

3. Keeping the streak alive

Despite going hitless on Sunday, Brewers catcher William Contreras extended his streak of reaching base safely to 10 straight games after drawing a walk in the first inning.

The 25-year-old has now reached base safely in 21 of his 22 games as he continues to generate production at the plate.

He ranks first on the team in batting average (.295) and on-base percentage (.382) while driving in seven runs.

Contreras played a key role in Saturday's win, driving in two runs while going 1-for-3. He doubled in the third inning to drive in Willy Adames and put Milwaukee ahead 3-0 and his bases-loaded walk was the first of four runs in the fifth to break the game open.

After the Brewers beat the Tigers on Wednesday to avoid a series sweep, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell touted what Contreras brings to the table.

“You feel like when you put Vic out there, he’s going to take control of the game, and he’s adding something offensively,” Counsell said. “That’s a real luxury."

4. Flashing the leather

Brewers rookie Joey Wiemer continues to make impressive plays in the outfield with a pair of eye-popping catches against the Angels.

The first came during Friday's series opener when Wiemer chased a fly ball by Chad Wallach, snagging it just short of the wall for the final out of the fourth inning in the Brewers' 2-1 win.

On Saturday, Wiemer made a diving catch on a ball hit by Brandon Drury for the final out of the sixth inning of the Brewers' 7-5 victory.

Wiemer, who's shown his defensive range throughout his first season in the majors, has made his mark at the plate as well. He's currently fourth on the team with a .226 batting average and sixth with a .309 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and seven RBIs.

5. Bringing the heat

Speaking of stopping opposing hitters in their tracks, the pitching staff ended April as one of the best in baseball.

With Milwaukee batters hitting just .241 this season, its pitchers have kept the team in games with opponents batting just .233. Milwaukee's staff has a 3.41 ERA.

Milwaukee's pitching success hasn't seen any dropoff when the bullpen takes over for the starters, who are 13-9 over the first 28 games with a 3.74 ERA. The Brewers' relievers, meanwhile, closed April with a 5-1 record, 2.97 ERA and nine saves in 13 opportunities.

The Brewers added another arm to their system on Sunday when they traded for pitcher Trevor Megill from the Minnesota Twins. Milwaukee sent cash and a player to be named later for the 29-year-old right-hander, who was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Class AAA St. Paul.

Megill, who is being assigned to Class AAA Nashville by Milwaukee, was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season. He was 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m. May 3: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m. May 4: Brewers at Rockies - 2:10 p.m. May 5: Brewers at Giants - 9:15 p.m. May 6: Brewers at Giants - 6:15 p.m. May 7: Brewers at Giants - 3:05 p.m. May 8: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m. May 9: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m. May 10: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 12:40 p.m. May 12: Brewers vs. Royals - 7:10 p.m. May 13: Brewers vs. Royals - 6:10 p.m. May 14: Brewers vs. Royals - 1:10 p.m. May 15: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 16: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 17: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 19: Brewers at Rays - 5:40 p.m. May 20: Brewers at Rays - 3:10 p.m. May 21: Brewers at Rays - 12:40 p.m. May 22: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m. May 23: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m. May 24: Brewers vs. Astros - 12:10 p.m. May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m. May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m. May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m. May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m. May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m. June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m. June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m. June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m. June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m. June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m. June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m. June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m. June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m. June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m. June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m. June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m. June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m. June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m. June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m. July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m. July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m. July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m. July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m. July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m. July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m. July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m. July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m. July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.