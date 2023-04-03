The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off the 2023 season on Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Here are five things we've learned about the Brewers after their first series of the season.

1. Rolling out the rotation

Milwaukee's pitching staff faced its first competition of the regular season, and it wasn't always smooth sailing against the NL Central rival Cubs.

Brewers pitchers allowed 10 earned runs over the first three games, with Corbin Burnes leading the way with four earned runs on Opening Day.

Burnes picked up the loss after Chicago tagged the righty for four runs in the third inning. Burnes settled down, not allowing another run while striking out three over five innings.

In the second game, righty Brandon Woodruff gave up three hits and one earned run over six innings before being spelled by righty reliever Peter Strzelecki, who picked up the win after throwing a scoreless seventh.

Righty closer Devin Williams took a hard line drive to the right shoulder but was able to finish the game Saturday to pick up his first save of the season, allowing two hits and striking out one in his first appearance of the year.

Williams wasn't needed on Sunday, but manager Craig Counsell said before the game that Williams would be available to pitch if needed in the series finale.

Starting pitcher Eric Lauer picked up the win Sunday after giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out six over 5⅓ innings. The lefty gave up a run in each of the first two innings but calmed down after that.

The bullpen gave up another run in the seventh and two more in the eighth but the Brewers provided enough run support for righty Gus Varland to wrap up the win with a scoreless ninth.

2. Sputtering out of the gate

The Brewers got off to the slowest offensive start to a season in franchise history, going the first 16 innings of the year without crossing home plate.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the eighth on Saturday, the Brewers finally got on the scoreboard after pinch hitter Jesse Winker drove in right fielder Brian Anderson to even things up. Catcher William Contreras drove in two more later in the inning with a single to right.

The offense warmed up by Sunday, when the Brewers opened the game with runs in three of the first four innings before posting a five-run sixth.

The Brewers got a season-high 13 hits against the Cubs with Winker, left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Garrett Mitchell and second baseman Brice Turang each collecting two.

The Brewers have yet to hit a home run, but they've gotten hits from 11 players while four players have three hits.

Winker leads the Brewers in RBIs through the first series with four, with rookie Mitchell, shortstop Willy Adames and Contreras each with two.

3. Welcoming new talent

Winker and Contreras are just two of the new faces to make a quick impact.

The 25-year-old Contreras, the brother of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, joined the Brewers from Atlanta via a three-team trade in December and he's already settling in with his new team.

Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Milwaukee's three-run eighth inning on Saturday to help the Brewers secure their first win of the year.

A career .260 hitter with 28 home runs in his three seasons in Atlanta, Contreras is 2-for-8 with four strikeouts.

Winker, who played last season for Seattle after spending the first five seasons of his career with Cincinnati, followed his game-tying RBI on Saturday with two hits, a walk and three RBIs.

After getting his first hit of the day in the third inning, Winker drove in two runs in the top of the sixth with a single to center before hitting a sac fly to center in the seventh for his third RBI.

Milwaukee's veteran additions haven't been the only new players making an early impact as the Brewers also saw some key contributions from rookies in the first series.

Rookie center fielder Joey Wiemer got a surprise call up to join the team from Class AAA Nashville after an injury to starting Brewers third baseman Luis Urias, and Wiemer delivered with a double in his first career at-bat Saturday while friends and family looked on.

In 2022, Wiemer hit .256 with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs in stints with Nashville and Class AA Biloxi.

The Brewers have also gotten contributions from Mitchell and fellow rookie Turang, an infielder who has three hits in his first seven MLB at-bats while also scoring three runs in three games.

4. Suffering a small setback

The injury to Urias is the first major hurdle for the Brewers, with the veteran infielder placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a strained left hamstring and the team saying he could miss up to two months.

“It's a solid hamstring strain, six to eight weeks, probably closer to eight, so it is significant,” Counsell said before Saturday's game. "It's unfortunate, but we will have to fill in around him, get him back in hopefully late May or early June."

Urías was injured in Thursday's opener, when he went 0-for-4. In 119 games last season, he hit .239 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs.

Veteran Mike Brosseau, a career .246 hitter in his fifth MLB season, got the start at third base Saturday, with seventh-year veteran Brian Anderson getting the start there Sunday.

Anderson, a career .256 hitter, joined the Brewers as a free agent in January after spending the first six seasons of his career with Miami.

5. Adjusting to faster game

Despite playing their longest game of the season on Sunday, the Brewers were still able to wrap up in less than three hours with the new MLB rules keeping things moving this season.

The Brewers and Cubs finished in 2 hours, 57 minutes Sunday after finishing in 2:21 in the opener and 2:32 in the second game. With an average game time of 2:37, the Milwaukee-Chicago series followed a trend of quicker games across the league after an average time of 3:08 league-wide last season.

The new rules are aimed at limiting down time, with players getting 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Between pitches, pitchers have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner. Batters must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least eight seconds on the clock.

When a pitcher fails to throw a pitch in time, the penalty is an automatic ball. When a batter isn’t ready in time, it’s an automatic strike.

The results were promising on Opening Day, with an average time of 2:45 across 15 games.

The first pitch-clock violation of the MLB season came in the Brewers' opener when Chicago starter Marcus Stroman was called for a violation in the third inning.

Stroman was facing Yelich and took a long look at Turang leading off second base with no outs, and then just as he turned his attention back to Yelich, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich.

Stroman didn’t argue and admitted after the game that there's still an adjustment period for players.

“You've got to be looking at the clock. You’re trying to worry about the pitch. You’re trying to worry about the guys on base. You’re trying to worry about your grip,” Stroman said. “There’s so many things going on now.

“So it definitely adds another layer to the game that’s tough, to be honest with you. It’s definitely not easy to be a pitcher out there and to feel rushed at times.”

