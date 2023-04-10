For the first time since an Opening Day loss to the Cubs in Chicago, the Milwaukee Brewers' offense went cold on Saturday against another division rival, with the St. Louis Cardinals handing them a 6-0 loss at a packed American Family Field in Milwaukee.

But the Brewers bounced back Sunday with another outstanding effort from a pitching staff that wrapped up the week with the best ERA in the National League, defeating the Cardinals 6-1 to finish their first homestand with a 5-1 record and end the week atop the NL standings at 7-2.

With the Brewers heading out for a 10-game, three-city trip, here are five things we've learned about the team so far.

1. Leading the arms race

The pitching staff has gotten off to a red-hot start this season, allowing just 23 earned runs over 80 innings to lead the NL with a 2.59 ERA through the end of play on Sunday.

The only teams in Major League Baseball with better team ERAs than Milwaukee are the Tampa Bay Rays (1.89) and Minnesota Twins (2.48).

After outscoring the New York Mets 26-6 over three games to sweep their first home series of the season, the Brewers held the Cardinals to seven runs as they took the series 2-1 with the win on Sunday.

One of the brightest spots for the pitching staff has been the bullpen, which entered play Sunday having thrown 20⅓ consecutive scoreless innings while maintaining the best ERA in baseball at 0.93 and holding opponents to a .178 batting average.

The bullpen delivered once again on Sunday, allowing just two hits and no runs in three innings while escaping a jam in the top of the eighth with the bases loaded and no outs.

After the Brewers' offense had put up three insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh to put Milwaukee up 6-1, the Cardinals almost got right back in the game the next inning. Matt Bush gave up a single and walked two batters to load the bases, but the righty struck out Willson Contreras swinging before getting Tommy Edman to fly out to left for the second out.

Lefty Hoby Milner came on for Bush and struck out Taylor Motter swinging to end the Cardinals' threat.

Working behind starter Freddy Peralta, who earned his second win of the season by allowing four hits and one earned run over six innings, the Brewers' bullpen extended its streak to 23⅓ scoreless innings.

2. Anderson adds a big bat

The Brewers' strong start to the season hasn't been limited to the mound, with several new players contributing to a potent offense.

Milwaukee is near the top of the NL in hitting with a .276 batting average and an .807 OPS through the first nine games, and third baseman Brian Anderson has been one of its most productive hitters.

The 29-year-old Anderson, who joined the Brewers in January as a free agent after playing six seasons with the Miami Marlins, is leading the team with a .370 batting average while driving in a team-best 10 RBIs and matching rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell for the most home runs with three.

Despite struggling the past two games with no hits and four strikeouts, Anderson also leads Milwaukee in on-base percentage (.486) and slugging percentage (.741).

Anderson, who was nontendered by the Marlins after hitting .222 last season, had best performance of the year on Tuesday when he hit a pair of home runs and drove in six as the Brewers downed the Mets 9-0.

“I think I just got some mistake pitches over the plate and I was able to put good swings on them,” Anderson said after he and Mitchell became the first pair of teammates to hit back-to-back homers in consecutive innings since Javy López and Andruw Jones of the Atlanta Braves did it on June 13, 1998, against the Montreal Expos.

"Obviously, it’s going to be hard to keep up that pace all year, but it’s just a good feeling in the clubhouse right now.”

3. Getting a little cheesy

Winning always helps the mood at the ballpark, but the Brewers have found another way to boost the atmosphere in the dugout.

Willy Adames said on Sunday that he and backup catcher Victor Caratini and equipment manager Jason Shawger were trying to come up with an idea for a home run celebration when they settled on the cheesehead, an item more commonly found in the stands at Green Bay Packers home games.

Adames said Shawger obtained a cheesehead before the season.

“He got a small one in spring training," Adames said. "We told him it was too small, so he got a big one.”

Christian Yelich got a chance to wear the cheesehead for the first time Sunday as the 2018 NL MVP had three hits, including a solo homer that started the Brewers' three-run outburst in the seventh.

“It was cool,” Yelich said. “It was my first time ever wearing a cheesehead. Hopefully there's more of those to come. It's a good home run celebration.”

4. Matching a rookie record

In addition to the new veterans on the roster, the Brewers have gotten big contributions for a trio of rookies — Mitchell, second baseman Bryce Turang and right fielder Joey Wiemer.

The three rookies, who've earned the nickname "The Freshmen," entered Sunday's game hitting a combined .328 (22 of 67) with five home runs and 14 RBIs before struggling in the series finale.

Turang got the only hit of the group on Sunday as the three went 1-for-10 while drawing a pair of walks.

Wiemer entered the game on a seven-game hitting streak and tied with B.J. Surhoff's 1987 performance for the longest streak to start a season in franchise history, but he came up short of setting the mark after going hitless in four trips to the plate.

After the first homestand, Wiemer is hitting .296 with eight hits, a home run and three RBIs. Turang is batting .304 with seven hits, a home run and five RBIs, while Mitchell is at .286 with eight hits, three homers and six RBIs.

“The way they play, they all can do so much on the field and are not one-dimensional players,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last week. “They’re players that can do a lot, and that means they can impact the game a lot, and that’s what they’re doing.”

5. Injury woes grow

With the Brewers still missing starting third baseman Luis Urías for another five to seven weeks after he was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring, the team was dealt another blow when Counsell announced pitcher Aaron Ashby could miss the entire season.

The left-hander, who turns 25 next month, will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder, Counsell said after the Brewers' win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Ashby went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 107⅓ innings last season and the Brewers signed him last July to a $20.5 million, five-year contract that would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised.

Counsell had said during spring training that Ashby would miss a couple of months with inflammation in his shoulder, but the situation apparently got to the point where surgery was the best option.

“This puts him out for significant time,” Counsell said last week. ”You won't see him until late in the season at best.”

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Brewers at Diamondbacks - 8:40 p.m. April 11: Brewers at Diamondbacks - 8:40 p.m. April 12: Brewers at Diamondbacks - 2:40 p.m. April 13: Brewers at Padres - 8:40 p.m. April 14: Brewers at Padres - 8:40 p.m. April 15: Brewers at Padres - 3:05 p.m. April 16: Brewers at Padres - 3:10 p.m. April 17: Brewers at Mariners - 8:40 p.m. April 18: Brewers at Mariners - 8:40 p.m. April 19: Brewers at Mariners - 3:10 p.m. April 21: Brewers vs. Red Sox - 7:10 p.m. April 22: Brewers vs. Red Sox - 6:10 p.m. April 23: Brewers vs. Red Sox - 1:10 p.m. April 24: Brewers vs. Tigers - 6:40 p.m. April 25: Brewers vs. Tigers - 6:40 p.m. April 26: Brewers vs. Tigers - 12:40 p.m. April 28: Brewers vs. Angels - 7:10 p.m. April 29: Brewers vs. Angels - 6:10 p.m. April 30: Brewers vs. Angels - 1:10 p.m. May 2: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m. May 3: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m. May 4: Brewers at Rockies - 2:10 p.m. May 5: Brewers at Giants - 9:15 p.m. May 6: Brewers at Giants - 6:15 p.m. May 7: Brewers at Giants - 3:05 p.m. May 8: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m. May 9: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m. May 10: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 12:40 p.m. May 12: Brewers vs. Royals - 7:10 p.m. May 13: Brewers vs. Royals - 6:10 p.m. May 14: Brewers vs. Royals - 1:10 p.m. May 15: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 16: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 17: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 19: Brewers at Rays - 5:40 p.m. May 20: Brewers at Rays - 3:10 p.m. May 21: Brewers at Rays - 12:40 p.m. May 22: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m. May 23: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m. May 24: Brewers vs. Astros - 12:10 p.m. May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m. May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m. May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m. May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m. May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m. June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m. June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m. June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m. June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m. June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m. June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m. June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m. June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m. June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m. June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m. June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m. June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m. June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m. June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m. July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m. July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m. July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m. July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m. July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m. July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m. July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m. July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m. July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.