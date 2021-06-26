Jim Polzin: Jeff Michaels isn't just a baseball dad — he's an inspiration for many

Jeff Michaels didn’t arrive in Nebraska last weekend expecting to become a celebrity. He was just a dad excited to watch his kid play on college baseball’s biggest stage.
That all changed last Sunday when Logan Michaels, a fifth-year senior catcher at Virginia, crushed a hanging breaking ball into the left-field bleachers for a solo home run in the third inning of a College World Series first-round game. The former DeForest and Madison Area Technical College standout was the star of the Cavaliers’ 6-0 victory over Tennessee that day, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Meanwhile, Jeff became the face of the ESPN2 telecast, a pancreatic cancer survivor whose son was having the game of his life on Father’s Day. The cameras caught Jeff’s reaction to Logan’s homer — it was the only one he hit this season and one of two he had in 351 at-bats during his three seasons at Virginia — and several emotional moments in the later innings as well.
Naturally, the media swarmed Jeff after the game and he politely answered questions until the workers at TD Ameritrade Park were giving him not-so-subtle hints that it was time to leave the venue. Once he finally did, Jeff was recognized by fans walking the streets of Omaha.
“One swing of the bat changes your whole world,” Jeff said Monday morning, still exhausted after a day in which his head finally hit the pillow around midnight. “It’s just crazy.”
And unexpected. For so long, Jeff hadn’t wanted to be known as the dad who was sick. He knew Logan, 900 miles away, felt helpless and was worried. So were his other two children, Brady and Ellie, both of whom are students at UW-Oshkosh.
It wasn’t until this season that Jeff decided to open up and share his story. Some of it was the fact that he’d passed several significant milestones in the battle against one of the deadliest forms of cancer. He’s by no means in the clear, but he’s come to realize his story can be an inspiration for others.
At least part of that change in approach was watching “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s own battle with the same disease play out in public. Jeff admired the courage Trebek showed from the time he announced in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer until the time of his death last November.
“He was my marker,” Jeff said. “As long as he was here, I was going to be here. We kind of went on a journey together without him knowing I was on the journey with him.”
Mr. Brightside
Just under a year before Trebek’s diagnosis, Jeff was experiencing a burning pain in his stomach one night. He’d taken Ellie out for dinner — she’d gotten her first job — and figured it was food poisoning.
He was bound and determined to tough it out until his wife, Peg, the voice of reason in the house, finally put her foot down. Jeff was going to urgent care and, later, the hospital.
Jeff described his pain at the time as an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10 and doctors prescribed morphine. But they couldn’t find a cause and, by lunch the following day, he was ready to be released.
Next came the phone call that changed everything: The doctor answered it, left the room and returned with bad news: A tumor had been discovered and almost certainly was cancerous.
Jeff didn’t ask many questions, instead putting his faith in the doctor. The family made a vow they wouldn’t spend any time playing Dr. Google; by the next day, Peg went around the room and asked if anybody had done any digging on the internet to learn more about pancreatic cancer. Four people had broken the rule. Jeff was the only one whose hand wasn’t raised.
Much later, Jeff would be informed 95% of pancreatic patients either can’t have surgery or have the cancer return within two years. But Jeff didn’t need stats thrown at him upon diagnosis: He knew the situation was bad and didn’t need to know how bad.
The backdrop to Jeff’s cancer story is he was a teenager when he lost his mother to cancer. Mary Michaels was first diagnosed with lung cancer and it spread to her brain. She died in 1979, when Jeff was a sophomore in high school.
Jeff still had a father. But Ray Michaels was having trouble coping with his wife’s death and had relied heavily on her for years to do the bills, cooking and so much else.
Years later, father and son would become the best of friends. But back when this was going in 1979, they clashed. Ray was a strict Navy veteran and Jeff was a teenager who had just lost the woman he dearly loved. Jeff would push the rules and arrive home past curfew; Ray wouldn’t allow him in the house, forcing his son to look for another place to stay.
Jeff played baseball as a freshman at Madison East High School, but that career ended after his mother died. He needed to find a job instead and specifically chose to work at restaurants so he could be assured of a good meal.
After somehow graduating, Jeff enrolled in the Army and, he now admits, it saved him. He grew up and became a man, went to college afterward and found a job at Wisconsin Distributors, where he’ll celebrate his 30th anniversary this fall.
He married Peg and they raised a family. Things were going great right up until the cancer diagnosis in April 2018 hit like a fastball in the earhole of the helmet.
Logan was in his second season at Madison Area Technical College, Brady was a senior and Ellie a sophomore at DeForest at the time. Knowing how much he’d struggled after his mother’s death, Jeff didn’t want the same thing to happen to his kids: He prayed for at least two more years of life so Ellie could get to adulthood.
The location of the tumor — near a major artery — made the situation even more complicated because it meant surgery had to be delayed. Meanwhile, Jeff went forward with aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Logan returned home from Virginia that fall because he needed to be with his father, and Jeff wanted it to be a good experience for both; instead, Jeff was sick for 12 consecutive hours and needed to be readmitted to the hospital.
Jeff finally had surgery to remove the tumor on Dec. 31, 2018. He likes to tell people that he woke up for the start of 2019 and has been cancer-free ever since, though he still needs CT scans every three months to make sure it hasn’t returned.
All along, Jeff’s positive attitude has remained consistent. He’s a glass-is-half-full person and that didn’t change even in the worse moments of his battle with cancer. About the only time that demeanor is tested comes during the week of the CT scans, when his family notices the stress of the upcoming appointment wearing on him.
Here’s how Jeff sees it: The worst day of his life was when he lost his mother. Every day after that must be a better day.
“The thing that has stood out to me during his battle was there was never one time when he was in a mood where he wasn’t positive,” said Michaels, who was a Northwoods League All-Star while playing for the Madison Mallards in 2019. “He always had that positive mindset and I honestly think that’s what helped him get through it all.”
Making connections
Jeff couldn’t travel to the NJCAA Division 2 World Series in June 2018 because of his condition. He missed Logan going 6-for-6 — a single-game program record for hits — as MATC opened the event with a victory.
WolfPack coach Mike Davenport remembers Logan for his old-school mentality, a leader who played through a fractured finger and a long list of other injuries because he knew his team needed him on the field.
“And the dynamic of the family was awesome,” Davenport said. “The kid has never been handed anything. He’s had to work for everything his whole life.”
Logan Michaels and the Cavaliers were rolling in 2020 when COVID-19 hit and ended the season. He considered leaving to begin a professional baseball career but decided to return and work on his graduate degree. Virginia struggled early in 2021 to duplicate last season’s form and finished 18-18 in ACC play before getting hot in the postseason.
Jeff already had missed one World Series three years ago, following along on livestreams. There was no way he was going to miss this one.
Still, he never could have imagined an emotional week like the one he experienced. About the only time the tears weren’t flowing, ironically, was when Virginia was eliminated from the event with a loss to Texas on Thursday. The Cavaliers had given it everything they had and Logan could live with the result.
Besides, Jeff being there was all that mattered. “Just happiness and joy,” Logan said, “that he was able to see in person.”
Jeff, meanwhile, returned home to DeForest with a much bigger list of Facebook friends than when he’d left. So many wanted to share their cancer experiences with him. The reaction from people who’d see him seemed to be the same everywhere he went in Omaha: You’re that guy, you’re that dad.
One man bought a ticket to a Virginia game just so he could find Jeff to talk. The man’s father had pancreatic cancer and asked for Jeff’s contact information so Jeff and the father could connect.
An 11-year-old girl named Kamryn may have made the biggest impact on Jeff all week. Her grandfather had caught the home run ball that Logan hit. Once she heard about Jeff’s story, she made her way through the stadium and found him.
She knew how much the moment meant to Jeff, so she gave him the ball. Logan returned the gesture by getting her an autographed ball, and the family invited Kamyrn to join them at Virginia’s game against Mississippi State on Tuesday.
When reached for a follow-up interview Saturday morning, Jeff said he could have gone on and on with stories like those. It’s an experience he’ll forever cherish.
A baseball dad had become a celebrity. Better yet, he’d become an inspiration for others.
