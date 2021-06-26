Jim Polzin: Jeff Michaels isn't just a baseball dad — he's an inspiration for many

Years later, father and son would become the best of friends. But back when this was going in 1979, they clashed. Ray was a strict Navy veteran and Jeff was a teenager who had just lost the woman he dearly loved. Jeff would push the rules and arrive home past curfew; Ray wouldn’t allow him in the house, forcing his son to look for another place to stay.

Jeff played baseball as a freshman at Madison East High School, but that career ended after his mother died. He needed to find a job instead and specifically chose to work at restaurants so he could be assured of a good meal.

After somehow graduating, Jeff enrolled in the Army and, he now admits, it saved him. He grew up and became a man, went to college afterward and found a job at Wisconsin Distributors, where he’ll celebrate his 30th anniversary this fall.

He married Peg and they raised a family. Things were going great right up until the cancer diagnosis in April 2018 hit like a fastball in the earhole of the helmet.

Logan was in his second season at Madison Area Technical College, Brady was a senior and Ellie a sophomore at DeForest at the time. Knowing how much he’d struggled after his mother’s death, Jeff didn’t want the same thing to happen to his kids: He prayed for at least two more years of life so Ellie could get to adulthood.