After 162 games, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs remain tied atop the National League Central. They play an additional game today to determine the Central Division champion. Here is how you can watch the game, and other details.
Who: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
When: 12:05 p.m. Central
Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago
TV: ESPN
Online: WatchESPN or follow our liveblog
Likely pitchers: Jose Quintana (Chi.) vs. Jhoulys Chacin (Mil.)
Notes: The winner is divisional champion and earns home-field advantage for the playoffs, with their next game on Thursday. The loser plays a one-and-done NL wild card game Tuesday night at home. Statistics from today's game count towards the regular-season totals.