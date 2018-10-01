Brewers beat Cubs 5-1 to move within 1 game in NL Central

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, is caught stealing second base by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Travis Shaw (21) during the second inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

After 162 games, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs remain tied atop the National League Central. They play an additional game today to determine the Central Division champion. Here is how you can watch the game, and other details.

Who: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

When: 12:05 p.m. Central

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN or follow our liveblog

Likely pitchers: Jose Quintana (Chi.) vs. Jhoulys Chacin (Mil.)

Notes: The winner is divisional champion and earns home-field advantage for the playoffs, with their next game on Thursday. The loser plays a one-and-done NL wild card game Tuesday night at home. Statistics from today's game count towards the regular-season totals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Content technology specialist, data journalist and web app developer for Madison.com

View comments