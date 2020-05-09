Wisconsin American Legion Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The American Legion Department of Wisconsin canceled the American Legion Baseball season on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision — made after a recommendation from the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Board of Directors earlier this week — marks the first time since 1927 that American Legion Baseball won’t be played in the state. Wisconsin becomes one of 25 states to cancel their American Legion Baseball season.

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” WALBA commissioner Roger Mathison said in a statement. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.

“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level.”

The league’s all-star game, set for Aug. 9 at Miller Park, has also been canceled.

Refunds will be given to all paid teams.

Wisconsin’s American Legion baseball program was the fourth-largest in the country in 2019 with 217 teams participating.

