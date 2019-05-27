When he's not managing the Madison Mallards, Donnie Scott watches a lot of MLB Network, where every part of baseball is digested and dissected.
So he sees how much infield shifts and advanced metrics have become a fact of life in the game and have made decision-making more robotic.
"You watch the big league games, man, you don't see anybody pick off. You don't see hit-and-runs," Scott said. "You don't see a whole lot of anything."
Along those lines, Scott hopes that Mallards fans will see something from his team this season.
Old-school baseball is back at Warner Park this season, starting Tuesday night in the Mallards' Northwoods League season opener against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
"I think we've got a club that we can do a lot of things: We can bunt for base hits. We can hit-and-run. We can manufacture runs," Scott said. "I want kids to understand that.
"College baseball hasn't forgotten that, I don't think. I know they still swing for the fences and stuff like that. I know it happens. But that's my goal this year, just really to develop more baseball strategy."
When a opposing team lines up three infielders on one side of the field to counter a batter's tendency to hit the ball that way, Scott never used to be an advocate of bunting toward the uncovered territory.
Now, that school of thought is in play as Scott opens his seventh season with the Mallards.
Who knew that playing the game the old-fashioned way would, in a way, seem innovative. But that's where Scott thinks baseball is at.
"Anybody can go deep at any time here," he said, referencing the short fences at Warner Park that produced 61 home runs in 37 Mallards games last season. "But I want to get back to just playing baseball, good baseball.
"I think the crowds love home runs — that's obvious. But I think they like good baseball, too. There's nothing like a hit-and-run where a guy goes from first to third. That is the ultimate for me. I want to get back to that. I want to do things like that and have fun."
It remains to be seen how Mallards players will take to the occasional signal for a bases-empty bunt or a double steal. Like most seasons, Scott won't know what kind of team he has for a few weeks as committed players trickle into town from their college programs.
A year ago, everything came together early for the Mallards, who won the first-half title in the South Division and finished the regular season 49-23, the most wins in team history.
But they were stopped in a one-game first-round playoff by the eventual champion Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
That won't happen again this season: The Northwoods League changed its playoff format to make the first round a best-of-three series that ensures at least one home game for all eight qualifying teams.
That was one of a few alterations for the 2019 season. Kokomo and the Traverse City Pit Spitters joined to grow the league to 22 teams. The divisions have been renamed to Great Plains and Great Lakes, and subdivisions have been added.
Madison will play in the Great Lakes West along with Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Lakeshore, Wisconsin and Wisconsin Rapids.
In the interest of preventing long games, league regular-season contests will have a runner on second base to start all extra innings. That change, mirroring one made in the minor leagues in 2018, might offend Scott's old-school nature but he said "it makes total sense" because of summer innings constraints that colleges put on their pitchers.
The manager said he likes a lot of the pieces in the roster, which features some local connections.
Catcher Logan Michaels of DeForest hit .318 in 43 games in his first regular season for Virginia after two years at Madison Area Technical College. Scott said the Mallards have been trying to get him on the roster for a few years.
In all, the Mallards will play 17 home games in May/June, 16 in July, and three in August.
MATC infielder Nick Gile of Menomonee Falls had a hit in eight of nine games for the Mallards at the end of last season. The arrival of his teammate, former Madison East standout Cam Cratic, is in question because of an injury that has kept him out for much of the WolfPack's season.
Scott is eager to see what Drew Williams (San Jose State), Drew Benefield (Louisville) and Ben Anderson (Georgia) will do after sitting out their college seasons.
"I think it's going to be a solid club," Scott said. "If we can put the ball in play like I think we're going to, I think it could be exciting."